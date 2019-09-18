Quantcast
Connect with us

BUSTED: Tea Party leader stole $10 million from gullible right-wing donors

Published

1 min ago

on

According to Politico, Kelley Rogers, a Maryland-based GOP consultant, pleaded guilty to wire fraud this week.

Rogers, who ran multiple right-wing action committees including Conservative Majority Fund and Tea Party Majority, took in $10 million from mostly small donors since 2012, but only disbursed $48,400 to politicians.

The rest of the money, according to prosecutors, was used to pay himself and his friends, as well as settle legal fees from a state lawsuit investigating his political activity — all the while sending emails to donors bragging about how much he was doing to fight President Barack Obama and illegal immigration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rogers swindled millions of dollars from individuals attempting to participate in our democratic process,” said Washington Field Office assistant director Timothy Slater. “Instead of using donations to provide assistance and support to military veterans, as he advertised, Rogers used the money to benefit himself and his associates.”

The original investigation of Rogers by Politico and ProPublica, which first led the FBI to raid his Maryland offices and arrest him in 2017, showed that Conservative Majority Fund relied on donor information it collected for the American Conservative Union (ACU) — the organizer of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) — to target people to defraud. ACU says that it had no knowledge of what Rogers or his PACs were doing.

The case is an important landmark in the government’s efforts to crack down on so-called “scam PACs.” Such PACs are easier than ever to set up in the wake of court rulings like Citizens United and gridlock at the Federal Election Commission, which shut down at the end of August as the retirement of GOP commissioner Matthew Petersen left the body without a quorum.

Rogers is scheduled to be sentenced in January, on top of forfeiting the money he earned and paying nearly $500,000 in restitution.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pentagon washes hands of Turnberry incident — refers all questions to the White House

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

Politico reporter Natasha Bertrand uncovered the way President Donald Trump is profiting off of military stop-overs at his Trump Turnberry golf resort. However, now it seems the Pentagon isn't interested in answering questions.

"House Oversight requested that the Pentagon turn over communications/emails relating to Turnberry. But the Pentagon referred that request to the White House," she tweeted Wednesday.

https://twitter.com/NatashaBertrand/status/1174395749188231168

Typically the Congress is in charge of Pentagon budgets and the Pentagon has information on their spending. In this case, however, the military is refusing to answer questions, telling Trump to talk to the press instead.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Even without Shane Gillis, ‘SNL’ has always been a conservative show

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

The whiplash-inducing news cycle around nonstarter “Saturday Night Live” cast member Shane Gillis got a little more juice Tuesday, with some eye opening insights from Variety.

According to writers Joe Otterson and Michael Schneider, the hiring of the Philadelphia comic and podcaster — whose lengthy and recent history of racist and homophobic remarks took exactly the length of a Google search to reveal — was no fluke. Instead, “According to sources, the long-running NBC comedy show and series mastermind Lorne Michaels were actively looking to cast a comedian for its new season who would appeal to more conservative viewers. This was meant to counteract the appearance of a liberal bias on the show.” Which is the first funny Shane Gillis-related thing I’ve heard.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Group of 50 legal scholars call for 28th Amendment to overturn Citizens United: ‘A root cause of dysfunction in our political system’

Published

34 mins ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

When liberals and progressives cite former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s best and worst rulings of the Barack Obama era, they typically praise his support for same-sex marriage in Obergefell v. Hodges while slamming him for his support for unlimited corporate donations in Citizens United v. the Federal Election Commission. The U.S. Supreme Court obviously isn’t going to be overturning Citizens United anytime soon given its swing to the right, but a group of 50 legal experts have another idea for ending that decision: a 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The legal experts, according to the Law & Crime website, have signed a joint letter they plan to release on Constitution Day that calls for a constitutional amendment ending Citizens United. Those who have signed the letter range from former Federal Election Commission Chairman Trevor Potter to Zephyr Teachout (a law professor at Fordham University in New York City) to two professors at the Harvard Law School: Lawrence Lessig and Laurence Tribe.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image