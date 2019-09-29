C-SPAN adds Mike Pence to list of 2020 candidates

The Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network (C-SPAN) put Mike Pence on its Twitter list of 2020 presidential candidates, NBC News reporter Ben Pu noticed.

While things haven’t been looking good for President Donald Trump, he likely doesn’t think that he’ll be removed from the presidency and prevented from running next November. Still, C-SPAN seems to see Pence as an option.

The Twitter list also includes Gov. Bill Weld (R-MA), former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) and former Gov. Mark Sanford (R-SC) along with the other Democratic candidates. Trump is also included on the list. It could be that C-SPAN considers Pence part of the ticket and included him for that reason, or C-SPAN could see Pence suiting up to take over the ticket if the president is thrown out of office or resigns.