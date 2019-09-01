‘Call it for what it is’: Beto O’Rourke unleashes uncensored CNN rant on ‘f*cked up’ mass shootings
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke dropped the F-bomb on CNN over a recent mass shooting that occurred near Odessa, Texas.
During an interview on CNN, guest host Dana Bash asked O’Rourke to react to the latest shooting that left at least five dead and 21 injured.
“The rhetoric that we’ve used, the thoughts and prayers that you just referred to, it has done nothing to stop the epidemic of gun violence, to protect our kids, our families, our fellow Americans in public places,” O’Rourke said. “One or two a day all over this country, 100 killed daily in the United States of America. We’re averaging about 300 mass shootings a year.”
“So yes, this is fucked up,” he continued. “If we don’t call it out for what it is, if we’re not able to speak clearly, if we’re not able to act decisively, we’ll continue to have this kind of bloodshed in America.”
O’Rourke said that he “cannot accept” the status quo.
“We’re going to speak as defiantly and as strongly as we can but we’re also going to take action. Universal background checks, red flag laws, into the sales of weapons of war and buying those AK-47s and AR-15s back so they cannot be used against our fellow Americans.”
Watch the video below from CNN.
Activism
MSNBC’s Joy Reid drops mic on GOP for siding with the NRA over Americans: ‘Choose guns or our kids’
In an editorial commentary closing Sunday morning's "AM Joy," MSNBC host Joy Reid laid it on the line for Donald Trump and fellow Republicans when it comes to guns, saying it is time to choose between the NRA or, at the very least, children who could be the victims of gun violence.
Addressing the latest mass shooting Texas -- which has claimed seven lives so far -- Reid made mention of America's epidemic of assault weapon-related violence as well as a history of how laws have shifted and been undercut bt Republicans in the thrall of the NRA.
Which brought her to the massive uptick of shooters using assault rifles that Republicans have no intention of banning.
MSNBC shuts down Trump rant on China with brutal cut to commercial: ‘Latest episode of vile verbal diarrhea’
Viewers applauded MSNBC on Sunday after the network shut down remarks from President Donald Trump.
In a rant on the White House lawn, Trump opined about the latest mass shooting in Texas and Hurricane Dorian, which is bearing down on Florida.
But as Trump rambled in defense of his tariffs on China, MSNBCs producers cut off the president without any explanation and went directly to a commercial.
Viewers expressed approval on Twitter.
"So glad MSNBC decided to cut 45 off and not show his latest episode of vile verbal diarrhea," one person said.
Watch the video and read the tweets below.
Breaking Banner
What megachurches tells us about evangelicals
“Brother pastors?” Kelvin Gemstone (Adam Devine) says as he smiles to a group of four men waiting in his church lobby. He leads them into the auditorium, a massive structure that looks more like an NBA arena, packed with navy blue folding chairs, flanked by two-story balconies.
This article first appeared in Salon.
“How many do you pack in here on Sundays?” asks one of the nameless pastors trailing Kelvin. He replies, “Honestly, I can’t even count.”