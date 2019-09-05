Quantcast
‘Catch-her in the Lie’: Internet pounds ‘lying liar’ Sarah Sanders with hilarious titles for her new book

4 mins ago

On Thursday, St. Martin’s Press announced that they have acquired the rights to publish an upcoming book by former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, slated for release in 2020.

The book will reportedly discuss her experiences and perspectives working in President Donald Trump’s administration — where she developed a reputation for serially lying and stonewalling the White House press corps.

The announcement did not go unnoticed on Twitter, where commenters were quick to offer a wide range of possible titles Sanders should consider for her memoir:

Okay folks, suggested titles for the Sarah Huckabee Sanders memoir? pic.twitter.com/JbCLtUeOzd

Texas elephant and lion hunters ask Congress to relax rules

14 mins ago

September 5, 2019

Big game hunters have launched a campaign to bring back trophy hunting, which has been nearly impossible since a Minnesota dentist killed Cecil the lion in Zimbabwe.

That infamous 2015 killing prompted the U.S. government to make sport hunting of lions and elephants so difficult that permits are essentially impossible to obtain, but hunt clubs have set up political action committees to pressure lawmakers to ease restrictions, reported the Houston Chronicle.

Trump’s racist attacks on immigrants are a serious turnoff for younger evangelicals: study

36 mins ago

September 5, 2019

A new study from the Voter Study Group has found a big generation gap between younger evangelical Christians and their older, Trump-loving counterparts.

As reported by Sojourners, the study found that while young evangelicals are more likely to support President Donald Trump than young people overall, the intensity of their support is vastly less than the support from older evangelicals.

A big reason for this, reports Sojourners, is Trump's attacks on immigrants.

