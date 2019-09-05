‘Catch-her in the Lie’: Internet pounds ‘lying liar’ Sarah Sanders with hilarious titles for her new book

On Thursday, St. Martin’s Press announced that they have acquired the rights to publish an upcoming book by former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, slated for release in 2020.

The book will reportedly discuss her experiences and perspectives working in President Donald Trump’s administration — where she developed a reputation for serially lying and stonewalling the White House press corps.

Okay folks, suggested titles for the Sarah Huckabee Sanders memoir? pic.twitter.com/JbCLtUeOzd — Carlos Lozada (@CarlosLozadaWP) September 5, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement did not go unnoticed on Twitter, where commenters were quick to offer a wide range of possible titles Sanders should consider for her memoir:

“Baseless” — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) September 5, 2019

“Lies, By the Lying Liar Who Told Them” — Jeremy Venook (@JVenook) September 5, 2019

My So-Called Li(f)e in the White House. — Thomas (@Histhom) September 5, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Her Lies Were Watched by God Triumph of the Shill Lied with Prejudice As I Lay Lying Hannity Fair Lord of the Lies The Lack of Innocence Charlotte’s Web of BS Waiting for Cookie Dough — Uncle Jeff (@Undershafted) September 5, 2019

If I Said It… (forward by OJ) — jlb (@jlb4democracy) September 5, 2019

Smokey Eye & The Bandit. — Marc (@Marcandcookies) September 5, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Under His Smokey Eye — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) September 5, 2019

My Brother Murdered a Dog, I Murdered the Truth — F1agg Σagl3t0n 🇺🇸🦅🍑🌱 (@NM_Che56) September 5, 2019

“I’ll Have to Get Back to You on That” — Geoff Coe (@wildimagesfla) September 5, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty Shades of Cray — 🇨🇦Duane Barker (@Duane1Barker) September 5, 2019

The Girl with the Pants on Fire — Marissa Webb (@Mwebb317) September 5, 2019

“This Is Not a Book” — Chris Williams (@chriswilliams2) September 5, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Catch-her in the Lie. — Michael Ian Tresser (@TresserMichael) September 5, 2019

‘The Sky is Green and the Grass is Blue: Stories I’ve told to make a buck’ — Scott Landis (@ScottCLandis) September 5, 2019

How To Get Paid To Not Do Your Job. — Syrinx (@Workngthmangels) September 5, 2019

“Red Hen Reject: the Tragic Tale of how Actions Have Consequences, even for Rich Gals” — The Marie Antoinette (@TheMarieAwards) September 5, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Hom Skoolin for Dummies — David (@DavidGreatLakes) September 5, 2019

No Dogs Were Killed in Making This Book (Just the Truth) — Edmundo Bernardo T. (@Edmund_BT) September 5, 2019

“An Enlightening and Enjoyable Reading Experience.” — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) September 5, 2019