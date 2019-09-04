Charles Blow celebrates Beto O’Rourke for being honest about gun safety — even if it isn’t popular

New York Times columnist Charles Blow said in his latest opinion piece that when it comes to the gun issue he’s firmly behind Beto O’Rourke for his unapologetic approach to gun safety.

Blow said that the passion and honesty on the subject stands out as “surprisingly rare.”

“I long ago tired of hearing politicians who are supposed to be in favor of smarter gun laws and reducing American gun deaths and injuries pull their punches so as not to upset the gun lobby and gun lobbyists,” Blow wrote.

But O’Rourke’s plan takes the step to declare it a public health emergency, which would allow the government to take major steps outside of Congress. O’Rourke also wants to create a national gun licensing system akin to a driver’s license, mandate universal background checks, implement red flag laws and ban “the manufacturing, sale and possession of military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

He explained that he “like[s] the full-throated way O’Rourke responds to being challenged on this front.” This week, O’Rourke was asked how he will deal with fears by gun owners that the government will do a buyback program to ensure there are no more assault weapons like the AR-15s frequently used in recent attacks.

“I want to be really clear, that that’s exactly what we’re going to do. Americans who own AR-15s, AK-47s, will have to sell them to the government. We’re not going to allow them to stay on our streets, to show up in our communities,” said O’Rourke.

Blow called it a “break of fresh air.”

“Listen, I don’t know if O’Rourke’s full slate of gun policies are all right, but I do know that we have to start taking deliberate and thoughtful action to deal with this problem,” he said.

He urged people interested in reducing gun violence in America to stop lying about what is needed. Sugar-coating the laws necessary will make it easier to swallow, but the right-wing still won’t be willing to gulp it down and ask for seconds.

“This is a public health crisis, as O’Rourke points out, and anything we can do to prevent guns from being used in a crime, to prevent a child from accidentally shooting a sibling, to prevent a depressed person from putting a barrel in his or her mouth, must be a consuming priority for all of us,” he wrote.

He noted that guns can be regulated and encouraged candidates to be honest about what it will take and the impacts.

Read the full report at The New York Times.