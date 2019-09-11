China to exempt 16 categories of US products from tariffs
China announced Wednesday it would exempt 16 categories of products from US tariffs, ahead of a fresh round of trade talks next month.
Beijing and Washington have been embroiled in a year-long trade war that has seen the two sides slap punitive tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in two-way trade.
The exemptions announced Wednesday will become effective on September 17 and be valid for one year, according to the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council, which released two lists that include seafood products and anti-cancer drugs.
The lists mark the first time Beijing has announced products to be excluded from tariffs.
Other categories that will become exempt include alfalfa pellets, fish feed, medical linear accelerators and mould release agents.
Wednesday’s lists do not include big-ticket items such as soybeans and pork.
But in the statement, the commission said it was also considering further exemptions.
Trade negotiators have said they will meet in Washington in early October, raising hopes for an easing of tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.
Both sides imposed fresh tit-for-tat tariffs on September 1.
In a sign of the pressure being felt by the Chinese economy, the central People’s Bank of China said on Friday it would cut the amount of cash lenders must keep in reserve, allowing an estimated $126 billion in additional loans to businesses.
China’s economic growth came in at 6.2 percent in the second quarter, the lowest rate in nearly three decades.
President Donald Trump on Friday said the weight of the protracted trade war is damaging China more than the US.
“China is eating the tariffs,” he said on Twitter, repeating his claim that higher duties mean Washington is collecting billions of dollars from the Asian giant, without costs being passed on to US consumers.
But experts have warned there are signs the US is also feeling the pinch, with job creation slowing across major industries last month.
Breaking Banner
Rick Wilson says GOP victory in North Carolina special election is actually terrible news for Republicans
Republicans won a special election in North Carolina's ninth congressional seat on Tuesday.
Republican Dan Bishop bested Dan McCready by two percentage points in the do-over election after fraud by the GOP campaign in 2018. President Donald Trump carried the district by twelve percentage points in 2016.
"It supposed to be a ruby-red district. Held has been held by Republicans -- as we've been saying -- since 1963. What gives tonight?" CNN's Don Lemon wondered.
"Don, what gives is what always gives in the races. Money matters," GOP strategist Rick Wilson replied.
"There were 10.7 million dollars spent in the race. About 6.4 million was Republican spending, a -- the amount of money you used to spend in the U.S. Senate race -- on one House district, in one state, in a relatively affordable media market," he explained.
Breaking Banner
Trump unveiled on Twitter his campaign sign — to run for president in 2024
Breaking Banner
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson claims neocon John Bolton was a ‘progressive’ and ‘man of the left’
Fox News personality Tucker Carlson attempted on Tuesday to re-label neoconservative John Bolton as a leftist after the Nationals Security Advisor was ousted by President Donald Trump.
"National Security Advisor John Bolton got fired this morning as you no doubt have heard. It’s a major personnel change. It’s more than that, it’s great news for America," Carlson said.
"If you are wondering why so many progressives are mourning Bolton’s firing tonight, Bolton himself fundamentally was a man of the left," Carlson argued. "There was not a human problem John Bolton wasn’t totally convinced could be solved with the brute force of government. That’s an assumption of the left, not the right."