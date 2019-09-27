Chris Wallace clashes with Fox host — and slams ‘deeply misleading’ spin by Trump defenders
Fox News’ Chris Wallace on Friday clashed with fellow Fox host Sandra Smith about the “spin” being used by President Donald Trump’s allies to defend him for his now-infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
After Smith asked Wallace if he believed that this week had changed the trajectory of Trump’s presidency, Wallace replied that it had — and then unloaded on Trump’s defenders.
“The spinning that has been done by the president’s defenders over the last 24 hours since this very damaging whistleblower complaint came out, the spinning is… astonishing, and I think deeply misleading,” he said. “Let’s look at what the whistleblower says. The whistleblower says it was a troubling call in which the president asked the Ukrainian president to investigate and to look at the allegation of this wrongdoing by Vice President Biden and by his son. We now have a rough transcript of that phone call and that’s exactly what happened.”
Smith countered by saying the call readout showed the president didn’t offer an explicit quid-pro-quo in exchange for investigating the Bidens, but Wallace quickly shot that down.
“It’s clear from reading the complaint that it is a serious allegation, that a lot of it has proven to be borne out already,” he said. “The whistle-blower lays out a blueprint from talking to various officials in the White House, various officials in the State Department.”
White House tosses NSC attorneys under the bus as they admit Ukraine transcript was moved to secret server
The Trump White House is blaming attorneys for one of the most disturbing charges in a whistleblower accusation. The unnamed intelligence official who filed the damning complaint against President Donald Trump has charged that the actual transcript of Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine was moved, in what looks like a cover up, to a “computer system” reserved for highly classified national security documents and data.
Trump reels as Democrats move quickly on impeachment
Democrats vowed Friday to move quickly on the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, saying the evidence of abuse of power from his Ukraine phone call and attempts to cover up wrongdoing were already clear.
An intelligence whistleblower's complaint showing Trump pressuring Ukraine's president to supply dirt on election rival Joe Biden left the White House reeling and Trump doubling down with an implicit threat against witnesses to the call.
"The clarity of the president's actions is compelling and gave us no choice but to move forward," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Trump’s ‘trash heap of corruption’ has festered for so long that he can’t ‘recognize the stench’: Ex-Bush speechwriter
Michael Gerson, a one-time speechwriter for former President George W. Bush, has written a scathing column that marvels at how President Donald Trump doesn't seem to understand that asking a foreign leader to investigate his political opponents is wrong.
Writing in the Washington Post, Gerson explains why it's particularly stunning that Trump made the election interference pitch to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the day after special counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress about Russia's efforts to help Trump in the 2016 election.