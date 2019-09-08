Chris Wallace scorches Trump for defiling ‘the blood of thousands of Americans’ with Taliban meeting
Chris Wallace, the host of FOX News Sunday, questioned President Donald Trump’s efforts to invite members of the Taliban to Camp David near the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Wallace reported that negotiations with the Taliban are “now in question after the president canceled a secret meeting at Camp David.”
“We’re coming up this week on the 18th anniversary of 9/11,” Wallace told Karl Rove, a former adviser to President George W. Bush.
“What are your thoughts about the president wanting to meet with the Taliban face to face — people with the blood of thousands of Americans on their hands — at Camp David and now calling off the meeting?” the host asked Rove.
Rove insisted that the move “would be worth it” if U.S. soldiers could be withdrawn from Afghanistan.
“I question the whole idea of holding the meeting on the anniversary of 9/11,” Wallace remarked. “All respect to Karl, he talked about this deal was going to bring peace, but it wasn’t going to bring peace.”
“There was no national cease fire,” he observed. “There was no assurance that there was going to be a deal between the Afghan government and the Taliban. There was no guarantee that they were going to protect women.”
Watch the video below from FOX News Sunday.
CNN’s Tapper grills Pompeo for plan to bring Taliban to Camp David when they’re still celebrating 9/11
A persistent Jake Tapper grilled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday over an aborted secret plan to bring Taliban leaders to Camp David to meet with Donald Trump, pointing out just weeks ago those same leaders were praising the 9/11 attacks on America.
Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," the Trump adninistration official sidestepped questions about when he learned about the now-cancelled Taliban visit to the U.S. that Trump revealed in a tweet late Saturday night.
With Pompeo not being forthcoming, Tapper moved on to asking Pompeo what the president was thinking by hosting the extremist Taliban leaders at Camp David during the same week when the country will be in the midst of remembrances of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
