Chuck Todd blames mass shooting epidemic on ‘political gridlock’ from both sides
NBC host Chuck Todd on Sunday suggested that mass shootings are continuing to plague the U.S. because both Republicans and Democrats are responsible for “gridlock” in Washington, D.C.
Todd opened his Meet the Press program on Sunday by speaking to NBC reporter Garrett Haake about the mass shooting near Odessa, Texas.
“Garrett, in the state of Texas, and I know you’re a native Texan,” Todd said, “Governor Abbott, the Republican governor there, a big gun rights advocate in general. This is now becoming a familiar scene for him. Are he and other Texas lawmakers at all having second thoughts about some of their policies?”
Haake noted that as of Sept. 1 Texans will have expanded access to guns due to laws passed by the Republican-controlled state government.
“It’s a very Republican area,” Haake said of Odessa. “We’re left where we always are after these conversations wondering what, if anything, will come from this other than further discussion.”
“Exactly, political gridlock,” Todd insisted.
Gridlock, however, suggests that obstruction from both Republicans and Democrats is holding up legislation to combat mass shootings. In fact, Democrats in the House have passed multiple bills that Republicans in the Senate have refused to vote on.
Watch the video below from NBC.
MSNBC’s Joy Reid drops mic on GOP for siding with the NRA over Americans: ‘Choose guns or our kids’
In an editorial commentary closing Sunday morning's "AM Joy," MSNBC host Joy Reid laid it on the line for Donald Trump and fellow Republicans when it comes to guns, saying it is time to choose between the NRA or, at the very least, children who could be the victims of gun violence.
Addressing the latest mass shooting Texas -- which has claimed seven lives so far -- Reid made mention of America's epidemic of assault weapon-related violence as well as a history of how laws have shifted and been undercut bt Republicans in the thrall of the NRA.
Which brought her to the massive uptick of shooters using assault rifles that Republicans have no intention of banning.
MSNBC shuts down Trump rant on China with brutal cut to commercial: ‘Latest episode of vile verbal diarrhea’
Viewers applauded MSNBC on Sunday after the network shut down remarks from President Donald Trump.
In a rant on the White House lawn, Trump opined about the latest mass shooting in Texas and Hurricane Dorian, which is bearing down on Florida.
But as Trump rambled in defense of his tariffs on China, MSNBCs producers cut off the president without any explanation and went directly to a commercial.
Viewers expressed approval on Twitter.
"So glad MSNBC decided to cut 45 off and not show his latest episode of vile verbal diarrhea," one person said.
Watch the video and read the tweets below.
What megachurches tells us about evangelicals
“Brother pastors?” Kelvin Gemstone (Adam Devine) says as he smiles to a group of four men waiting in his church lobby. He leads them into the auditorium, a massive structure that looks more like an NBA arena, packed with navy blue folding chairs, flanked by two-story balconies.
This article first appeared in Salon.
“How many do you pack in here on Sundays?” asks one of the nameless pastors trailing Kelvin. He replies, “Honestly, I can’t even count.”