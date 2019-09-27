Circling the wagons: Republicans’ refusal to comment on the whistleblower’s explosive allegations is deeply revealing
President Donald Trump’s corrupt behavior toward Ukraine has triggered a series of events that have accelerated far beyond the White House’s control, and the GOP seems unable to keep up.
Republican members of Congress tried to brush off the damning partial transcript released of Trump’s conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, even though it clearly demonstrated the president effort to use American aid to induce the foreign government to investigate Joe Biden, among other odd demands. But then on Thursday, after the release of the original whistleblower’s complaint — which sparked the backlash to Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine — many GOP lawmakers became extremely evasive.
One viral tweet demonstrated the blatant cowardice of the party’s elected officials to grapple with the new allegations, which indicate a broad conspiracy in the administration to conceal and further Trump’s nefarious efforts, perhaps illegally:
this is amazing (via @CNN) https://t.co/kyMUYO09R2 pic.twitter.com/RIgAz5gZD1
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) September 26, 2019
It was easy to interpret this as a sign that Republicans, as always, were steadfastly refusing to hold Trump accountable at all. But David Frum, an anti-Trump conservative writer, has a slightly different take:
Another way to think of this: 7 senators who declined to defend a president of their party on a day of peril for him. https://t.co/ubdru8Udwa
— David Frum (@davidfrum) September 26, 2019
Republicans may be taking their time to circle the wagons and coordinate their strategy and talking points; as I write this, right-wing media is furiously trying to defend the president of any potential wrongdoing in part by attacking the whistleblower.
But it’s clear right now that many Republican lawmakers are not ready to come to Trump’s defense. They’re shaken and taken off guard, and they recognize that this is a serious matter that can’t be laughed off. And that must be a frightful place for the White House to find itself. The silence speaks volumes.
A widening scandal now surrounds Team Trump, Rudy Giuliani and William Barr
New release of an explosive whistleblower report and corroborating Congressional testimony by Joseph Maguire, the acting Director of National Intelligence filled in a lot of the blank spots in the dramatic series of events being cited as a reason for the impeachment of Donald Trump.
Still, what the twin eruptions of information did was to detail the need to ask yet more questions in a widening scandal surrounding Team Trump, now seeming to involve both Rudy Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, and Atty. Gen. William P. Barr, whose role was noted, but never really explained.It's now a widening scandal surrounding Team Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Atty. Gen. William P. Barr.
Together, the report and testimony bolster the ideas that the anonymous complaint indeed reflected abuse of power in the Oval Office, and underscored the various means by which the president’s team took pains to try to keep conversations quiet that amounted to demanding foreign help towards the Trump reelection effort by dirtying Democratic opponent Joe Biden.
Impeach Trump: But for all his crimes — not just over Ukraine scandal
The Ukraine whistleblower shows why the Mueller report still matters
I spent the morning combing through the whistleblower complaint and I’m here to tell you, the press corps is not reporting the fullness of its shocking contents.
Yes, the president asked a foreign leader to interfere in the 2020 election, according to the complaint. Yes, White House White House appear complicit in covering up Donald Trump’s abuse of power and lawlessness. But there’s something lurking here the Democrats must not overlook as they game out a plan for an impeachment inquiry.
