‘Cluck Off’: Protestors block grand opening of Chick-fil-A’s first restaurant in Toronto

“Chick-fil-A has given millions of dollars to anti-LGBTQ2S organizations, including known hate groups and proponents of conversion therapy, and continues to do so every year,” one Toronto group, The 519, says. The group lists itself as a “proud city agency and a registered charity,” and is “committed to the health, happiness and full participation of the LGBTQ2S communities.”

They posted these photos of Friday’s protest:

We’re still here, protesting at 1 Bloor Street East. Come down, come down, wherever you are and join us in asking hate, discrimination, and Chick-fil-A to #CluckOff. pic.twitter.com/qY4jaiahYy — The 519 (@The519) September 6, 2019

CityNews Toronto Sr. Journalist Mark McAllister posted video and photos of the protest:

Protesters now blocking customers from entering Chick-fil-A by laying down at the front door pic.twitter.com/FxnqUsgfDU — Mark McAllister (@McAllister_Mark) September 6, 2019

Canada’s Daily Xtra last year spoke with Rich Matherne, vice president of Chick-fil-A International, who “could not make a commitment on behalf of the company” that it would cease funding anti-LGBTQ organizations and causes.

More video and photos from Friday’s protest:

The Yonge & Bloor Chick-fil-A is now open. As promised, at least a hundred LGBTQ and animal rights activists are here, loudly protesting out front. pic.twitter.com/3WquiQZBNM — Mark Carcasole (@MarkCarcGlobal) September 6, 2019

Protesters at Chick-Fil-A say the chain doesn’t belong in Canada pic.twitter.com/4b0LYM2Z77 — Meagan Fitzpatrick (@fitzpatrick_m) September 6, 2019

Chick-fil-A has been challenged to expand outside of the U.S. It opened a few stores in South Africa in the 1990’s but closed them a few years later. It’s first store in Canada also closed after a few years. Toronto appears to be Chick-fil-A’s only current location in Canada.