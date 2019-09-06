Quantcast
'Cluck Off': Protestors block grand opening of Chick-fil-A's first restaurant in Toronto

Published

28 mins ago

on

“Chick-fil-A has given millions of dollars to anti-LGBTQ2S organizations, including known hate groups and proponents of conversion therapy, and continues to do so every year,” one Toronto group, The 519, says. The group lists itself as a “proud city agency and a registered charity,” and is “committed to the health, happiness and full participation of the LGBTQ2S communities.”

They posted these photos of Friday’s protest:

CityNews Toronto Sr. Journalist Mark McAllister posted video and photos of the protest:

Canada’s Daily Xtra last year spoke with Rich Matherne, vice president of Chick-fil-A International, who “could not make a commitment on behalf of the company” that it would cease funding anti-LGBTQ organizations and causes.

More video and photos from Friday’s protest:

Chick-fil-A has been challenged to expand outside of the U.S. It opened a few stores in South Africa in the 1990’s but closed them a few years later. It’s first store in Canada also closed after a few years.  Toronto appears to be Chick-fil-A’s only current location in Canada.


A Yale psychiatrist explains the dangerous mental pathology behind Trump's unhinged 'Sharpiegate' fiasco

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 6, 2019

By

Over the past week, as Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas and parts of the U.S., the news cycle was roiled by the so-called "Sharpie-gate." On the one hand, President Donald Trump's original offense—using a map doctored with a pen to suggest, falsely, that Alabama was in the path of the storm—was relatively minor. But the president's refusal to admit he was wrong—he doubled down on Twitter and elsewhere—kept the story in the news all week.

"As you can see, almost all models predicted it to go through Florida also hitting Georgia and Alabama. I accept the Fake News apologies!” he declared triumphantly.

Manufacturing CEOs lash out at Trump as economic uncertainty takes its toll: 'Exhausting and demoralizing'

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 6, 2019

By

American business leaders' patience with Donald Trump's trade war with longtime U.S. trading partners is wearing thin in the manufacturing sector, with company CEOs and supply-chain managers lamenting they are unable to make long term plans out of fears of what the president will do next.

According to a wrap-up by Axios, the ongoing tariff war with China -- as well the president's demand that companies move their manufacturing back to the U.S. or to other off-shore countries -- is causing CEO's to increasingly speak up and question what Trump is trying to achieve -- besides create chaos in the markets.

Hell no, Joni! say progressives, after GOP Sen. Ernst suggests cutting Social Security 'behind closed doors'

Published

49 mins ago

on

September 6, 2019

By

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa is under fire after telling a town hall audience last weekend that members of Congress should negotiate changes to Social Security "behind closed doors" in order to dodge scrutiny from the media and advocacy groups.

Ernst, who is running for reelection in 2020, complained to the crowd gathered in Estherville, Iowa that "the minute you say we need to address Social Security, the media is hammering you, the opposing party is hammering you—there goes granny over a cliff."

"The GOP wants to cut our earned Social Security benefits—and they want to do it behind closed doors so that they don't have to pay the political price."—Nancy Altman, Social Security Works

