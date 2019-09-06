‘Cluck Off’: Protestors block grand opening of Chick-fil-A’s first restaurant in Toronto
“Chick-fil-A has given millions of dollars to anti-LGBTQ2S organizations, including known hate groups and proponents of conversion therapy, and continues to do so every year,” one Toronto group, The 519, says. The group lists itself as a “proud city agency and a registered charity,” and is “committed to the health, happiness and full participation of the LGBTQ2S communities.”
They posted these photos of Friday’s protest:
We’re still here, protesting at 1 Bloor Street East. Come down, come down, wherever you are and join us in asking hate, discrimination, and Chick-fil-A to #CluckOff. pic.twitter.com/qY4jaiahYy
— The 519 (@The519) September 6, 2019
CityNews Toronto Sr. Journalist Mark McAllister posted video and photos of the protest:
Protesters now blocking customers from entering Chick-fil-A by laying down at the front door pic.twitter.com/FxnqUsgfDU
— Mark McAllister (@McAllister_Mark) September 6, 2019
Protesters supporting the LGBTQ2 community outside new Chick-fil-A restaurant opening this morning pic.twitter.com/rPFr0RrMCV
— Mark McAllister (@McAllister_Mark) September 6, 2019
Canada’s Daily Xtra last year spoke with Rich Matherne, vice president of Chick-fil-A International, who “could not make a commitment on behalf of the company” that it would cease funding anti-LGBTQ organizations and causes.
More video and photos from Friday’s protest:
Protesters arrived shortly after the doors opened pic.twitter.com/duKOd4Dhmu
— Meagan Fitzpatrick (@fitzpatrick_m) September 6, 2019
The Yonge & Bloor Chick-fil-A is now open. As promised, at least a hundred LGBTQ and animal rights activists are here, loudly protesting out front. pic.twitter.com/3WquiQZBNM
— Mark Carcasole (@MarkCarcGlobal) September 6, 2019
Protesters at Chick-Fil-A say the chain doesn’t belong in Canada pic.twitter.com/4b0LYM2Z77
— Meagan Fitzpatrick (@fitzpatrick_m) September 6, 2019
People are protesting outside the opening of #Toronto‘s first Chick-fil-A location – 📹 @RonaldJayQ pic.twitter.com/rmUTnAEo47
— blogTO (@blogTO) September 6, 2019
Chick-fil-A has been challenged to expand outside of the U.S. It opened a few stores in South Africa in the 1990’s but closed them a few years later. It’s first store in Canada also closed after a few years. Toronto appears to be Chick-fil-A’s only current location in Canada.
