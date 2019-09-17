CNN commentators laugh at GOP strategist’s pathetic rationale for why Trump’s Hispanic comments aren’t racist
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” Mitch McConnell adviser and GOP strategist Scott Jennings offered a feeble defense of President Donald Trump’s demand of his Hispanic adviser Steve Cortes at a rally in New Mexico that he say whether he prefers “the country or the Hispanics”
“Of course it masks racism, and he doesn’t do a good job of masking it,” said Democratic strategist Maria Cardona. “These comments were racist, ignorant and downright stupid. We shouldn’t be surprised from what we’ve seen this president spew, from the moment he came down the escalator when he announced his campaign when he called Mexicans rapists and murderers and what else can we expect from this man? … In the latest Univision/Latino Decisions poll, you have 71 percent of Latinos who said they will vote for the democratic candidate. 15 percent maybe will vote for Trump. He’s in dire straits for Latinos.”
“Scott, I’ll give you a chance to respond,” said host Erin Burnett. “Is there a way for it not to be racist when the president asks ‘who do you like more, the Hispanics or America,’ to someone who is Hispanic?”
“Look, I think if Steve Cortes is not outraged by his interaction with the president, and it doesn’t sound like he is, then there’s no reason for us to be outraged,” said Jennings, as Cardona burst out laughing incredulously. “Is it awkward, is that what Steve said, well, sure.”
“Oh, wow, okay,” chuckled Cardona.
“Mr. Cheadle, who was, you know, the quote, unquote, ‘my African-American,'” said Burnett. “You know, the guy Trump called ‘my African-American’? He wasn’t offended. And now he is, and he says, ‘actually, I realize it was racist.’ So I mean — sure, that’s what Steve Cortes says now. I have no idea what Steve Cortes is going to say in a year.”
“I mean, I think he’s on CNN later tonight so maybe somebody can ask him,” said Jennings. “But, I mean, Maria and Julián Castro and all of the Democrats are perpetually outraged at Trump. This is how the guy talks. And I don’t know how well he’s doing with Hispanics, but I know how they’re doing with him. The Hispanic unemployment is a record low and more people in the minority community according to the polls are getting job in this country and that’s good when Hispanics and African-Americans and minorities can all share in a good economy. We can be outraged about the phrasing, but the results of the economy are pretty good for Hispanics and other minority groups.”
‘Really, really damaging’: CNN legal analyst breaks down how the Lewandowski hearing was a disaster for Trump
President Donald Trump, by all accounts, loved his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski's performance in the House Judiciary Committee testimony on Russia and obstruction of justice — as did many of the grandstanding Republicans at the hearing like ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA).
But as Lawfare Institute general counsel and CNN legal analyst Susan Hennessey stated on "The Situation Room," the hearing was actually incredibly damning to the president.
"Lewandowski was performing for the president," said political analyst Gloria Borger. "He was performing for Republicans in the state of New Hampshire. If he decides to run for the Senate. And Republicans did get an opportunity today ... to sort of shove it back to the Democrats and say, look, you guys, Barack Obama knew about the Russian meddling, why didn't you tell us."
Congressman blasts ‘tough guy’ Lewandowski for blowing off hearing: He wants to ‘launch his senatorial campaign’
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," House Democratic Caucus chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) laid into President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Corey Lewandowski for his aggressive behavior before the House Judiciary Committee.
"As you know, Democrats want to call other witnesses for this impeachment investigation," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Do you worry, though, that Lewandowski set the precedent for not cooperating?"
"Well, Lewandowski portrayed himself as a tough guy," said Jeffries. "He's a likely candidate for a Senate seat in New Hampshire. And he was there probably to try to launch his senatorial campaign, not to take seriously his responsibility as a witness to participate in this hearing on behalf of the effort to find the truth for the American people. But that is okay. Because the American people can judge Lewandowski based on what they've seen from today and in terms of whether he was participating in a cover-up or participating in effort to reveal information to the American people."
Trump challenger unloads on GOP for canceling primaries in his home state: ‘What you see in third-world republics’
Former Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) on Tuesday unloaded on the Republican Party for canceling the presidential primary in his home state in a seeming effort to prevent him from challenging President Donald Trump for the nomination.
During an interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan, Sanford accused the South Carolina GOP of acting more like apparatchiks for a dictatorship rather than a political party.
"I think is what you see in third-world republics, closer to what you see in a lot of places around the world where elections and debates are snuffed out based on raw political might," he charged.