CNN just destroyed Trump’s Hurricane Dorian response with an absolutely brutal chyron
CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Thursday tore into President Donald Trump for fixating on justifying his false claims about Hurricane Dorian hitting Alabama at a time when the actual hurricane is costing people their homes and their lives.
During her show, Keilar reviewed the president’s decision to quintuple down on his false claims on Sunday that Alabama was in real danger from the hurricane even though the storm has now moved on and is hammering the east coast.
Keilar took particular offense to Trump’s now-infamous doctored weather map in which someone at the White House used a sharpie to expand the radius of Dorian’s impact so it could include Alabama.
“Bottom line: The White House is falsifying weather reports so that it doesn’t have to admit the president, who spent the weekend golfing, was not up to date on the storm’s forecast,” she said.
As Keilar spoke, an absolutely brutal chyron appeared at the bottom of the screen that read, “As people die, Trump defends presenting doctored map.”
Keilar then brought on former FEMA administrator Craig Fugate, who discussed the importance of public officials passing on accurate information to the public during natural disasters such as Hurricane Dorian.
Watch the whole segment below.
Trump’s ‘house of cards begins to fall’ if he admits he’s wrong: CNN’s Avlon explains president’s Alabama lie
On Thursday, CNN's John Avlon laid into President Donald Trump for doctoring a hurricane map with a Sharpie to try to cover his mistaken claim that Dorian could hit Alabama.
"You know, it’s cool to be into crafts," said Avlon. "And I think there’s no better place for it than the Oval Office when dealing with a deadly hurricane. What’s stunning is the president will go to almost any length to distort. Somebody doctored this map, folks. And the White House is not denying that’s the president. The additional problem? It’s technically illegal."
"This is the emperor that is wearing no clothes," continued Avlon. "The Washington Post had a great article with the headline, 'Trump’s war on reality hits bizarre new terrain.' The president’s war on reality continues every day. This is just a particularly buffoonish example of getting away with something and not apologize."
White House ‘in damage control’ mode as Trump panics that former aide will reveal secrets: CNN
President Trump's former assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, left the job after she reportedly shared unflattering information about Donald Trump's kids with reporters.
Trump claims to have forgiven her for the indiscretion, tweeting that Westerhout had “called me yesterday to apologize. … I fully understood and forgave her!” Among other things, the 28-year-old said that she had a closer relationship with the president than his daughter, Ivanka, and that Trump thought his younger daughter Tiffany was overweight.
On Wednesday, CNN reported that the White House is scrambling to get Westerhout a new gig, in the hopes that she won't write a tell-all book, as many past Trump associates have.
‘I don’t know what you’re getting frustrated by’: CNN’s Cuomo challenges Rick Santorum over background checks
On Tuesday, CNN's Chris Cuomo challenged former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) to explain why he isn't in favor of universal background checks in the wake of the Odessa killer having obtained his gun from a private sale — and Santorum's response was reduced to confused shouting.
"Often, you guys will say, hey, what difference would it have made in this case what you want to do?" said Cuomo. "In this case, it would have stopped this from happening, if gun sales, no matter what the type of transaction went through a background check, this wouldn't have happened. Why not do it?"
"This really does show that passing a lot of laws sometimes are good things to do to try to stop people from doing bad thing, but they're only good if they're enforced," said Santorum. "There's a report out just last year in September that said 181,000 people misrepresented themselves on a background check were found ineligible to purchase a gun and almost none were prosecuted. I'm not sure any were prosecuted."