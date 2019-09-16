CNN reporter explains why the Manhattan Trump subpoena is different — and more serious — than Democrats’ investigation

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” reporter Kara Scannell analyzed the new subpoena by Manhattan prosecutors for President Donald Trump’s tax and business records — and how it differs from the existing requests issued by House Democrats.

“As you know, Kara, President Trump so far has fended off multiple attempts to make his tax returns public,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “Could this new subpoena in a criminal investigation in New York lead to a different result?”

“Well that is the big question here, Wolf,” said Scannell. “Will Donald Trump and his lawyers and the Trump Organization move to quash the subpoena, which is in a criminal context. The other subpoenas that have been sent by the House Democrats seeking Donald Trump’s financial records from Deutsche Bank and Capital One, and also a subpoena to Mazars accounting firm, they are playing out in court. But a criminal investigation is somewhat different than what the House Democrats are looking into. There are different rules around that.”

“The big question here is, does Trump seek to quash this and then how will this play out in court,” said Scannell.

