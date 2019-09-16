Quantcast
CNN reporter explains why the Manhattan Trump subpoena is different — and more serious — than Democrats’ investigation

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” reporter Kara Scannell analyzed the new subpoena by Manhattan prosecutors for President Donald Trump’s tax and business records — and how it differs from the existing requests issued by House Democrats.

“As you know, Kara, President Trump so far has fended off multiple attempts to make his tax returns public,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “Could this new subpoena in a criminal investigation in New York lead to a different result?”

“Well that is the big question here, Wolf,” said Scannell. “Will Donald Trump and his lawyers and the Trump Organization move to quash the subpoena, which is in a criminal context. The other subpoenas that have been sent by the House Democrats seeking Donald Trump’s financial records from Deutsche Bank and Capital One, and also a subpoena to Mazars accounting firm, they are playing out in court. But a criminal investigation is somewhat different than what the House Democrats are looking into. There are different rules around that.”

“The big question here is, does Trump seek to quash this and then how will this play out in court,” said Scannell.

Breaking Banner

‘He has a lot to dish’: John Bolton reportedly in talks to write a tell-all about Trump

Published

32 mins ago

on

September 16, 2019

By

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that former National Security Adviser John Bolton is in contact with literary agents to write a tell-all book about his time in President Donald Trump's White House.

"He has a lot to dish," said a source, telling the Beast that there was no indication that Bolton had yet decided on an agency.

Bolton, a notorious war hawk who has spent years agitating for war against Iran, has had a bumpy relationship with the president ever since he was brought in to replace General H. R. McMaster in 2018. He was reportedly frustrated that the president pushed back on military interventions in various conflicts, and told Trump at one point that he would not go on Sunday talk shows to defend his foreign policy.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Never ending bullsh*t’: Internet stunned as Trump goes off on a bizarre Oval Office rant about ammunition

Published

48 mins ago

on

September 16, 2019

By

Once again, President Donald Trump went off on a contradictory rant about foreign policy and a possible war with Iran.

In the Oval Office Monday, Trump told the press that he's waiting to hear back from the Saudis before he will make any decisions on retaliating for the bombing of one of the largest oil fields in the world. Then he proceeded to go off about "ammo."

“I’m not concerned at all,” Trump told reporters about the Middle East. “We have military power the likes of which the world has never seen. I’m not concerned at all.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump left G7 leaders ‘mostly speechless’ with repeated stories about ‘great guy’ Kim Jong-un: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 16, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's bizarre infatuation with Kim Jong-un has reached new heights, as sources tell BuzzFeed News that the president has repeatedly regaled world leaders with the same story about his relationship with the North Korean leader.

Essentially, Trump has repeatedly told leaders about meeting Kim in Singapore in 2018 and explaining to him the origins of "Little Rocket Man," the nickname that the president swiped from the classic Elton John song and then repeatedly used to taunt North Korea's government over its missile tests.

Continue Reading
 
 
