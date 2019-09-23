CNN’s Anderson Cooper hilariously blisters White House press secretary for not doing her job

“Tonight, we want to introduce you to a White House figure as elusive as the ghost of Dolley Madison: We’re talking about the White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham,” said Cooper. “Now you haven’t seen much of her, even though she’s been on the job since July and is being paid by you taxpayers. She hasn’t been hiding in a bush like Sean Spicer, she just has never actually held a formal briefing. Miss Grisham, however, did just give an interview with the White House press department main office, otherwise known as Fox & Friends.”

Cooper played a clip of “Fox & Friends” hosts cheerfully noting that Grisham will never have an embarrassing moment for the White House because she never holds press conferences like Spicer or Sarah Huckabee Sanders did.

“Let me just point out, the anchor isn’t even pretending not to be independent of the White House PR machine,” said Cooper. “No longer are we doing that, right? The briefings. We’re not doing that anymore, not you, not the administration, not the White House … I guess at least she’s owning it.”

He played a clip of Grisham adding that she will hold press briefings again “If it’s something the president decides we should do,” but “right now he’s doing just fine” and reporters were only attending those briefings to “get famous.”

“Oh my god! Friggen reporters,” said Cooper sarcastically. “Couple things to unpack there … notice how quickly the Fox & Friends hosts were scrambling to agree with Grisham before she could finish her sentence?”

“Grisham’s very concerned that reporters were doing the briefings so they could write books, get famous off the president, horrific,” continued Cooper. “It’s outrageous. I mean, it’s not like anyone at Fox would write a book about a president and make money off said book.” He put up a display of books about the president written by Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Jeanine Pirro, Dan Bongino, Greg Jarrett, and Jason Chaffetz.

“And it’s not like anyone in the administration would seek to profit off their time in the White House,” added Cooper. “I mean, just ask Sarah Sanders, who’s now a contributor on Fox. That’s different. I mean, it’s not like she’s writing a book about her time in the White House, right? I mean … oh. She’s writing a book.”

“Oh, but Sean Spicer did parlay his lies on those SNL sketches into a gig at ‘Extra’ … and now he’s doing the old herky-jerky-twerky in the name of Jesus over at Dancing With the Stars,” said Cooper. “Come to think of it, maybe Stephanie Grisham is wise to keep a low profile. I mean, she may actually be able to get a job after she’s ultimately ousted and/or resigns. No one would ever know she worked for the White House, because no one actually knows who she is or what she does or what she looks like.”

