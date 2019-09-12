CNN’s Avlon drops the hammer on Trump for politicizing weather: ‘Something’s gone very wrong in our democracy’
CNN’s John Avlon on Thursday dropped the hammer on President Donald Trump for his shameless attempts to doctor weather reports and bully scientists just so he could avoid admitting error.
After recapping the latest reports about the president sending his “apparatchiks” to strong arm the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) into contradicting its own meteorologists about the path of Hurricane Dorian, Avlon explained why Trump is setting a horrible precedent for future administrations.
“This is called normalization, and it’s not just creepy and cowardly — it’s a dereliction of duty,” Avlon said. “It’s far from the only example of the suck-uppery we’ve seen in recent days.”
He then showed a video of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) explaining why he wasn’t concerned with government officials enriching the president by spending taxpayer dollars at his hotels and resorts.
“It’s important to remember, folks, that none of this is normal,” he said. “Threatening to fire experts for telling the truth instead of backing up the president? Not normal. Defending government officials for putting money in the president’s pockets? Not normal.”
Avlon concluded his segment by issuing a dire warning about the future of the American republic.
“When politicians line the president’s pockets and shrug like there’s nothing to see here, when career meteorologists can almost lose their jobs for putting accuracy over a president’s ego, when our politics extend not only from sea to shining sea, but into the storm clouds themselves, something has gone very wrong in our democracy.”
Watch the video below.
If we can protect kids from vaping, we can protect them from guns: Democratic senator
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced that he would be taking action to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, as vaping has been linked to a growing number of mysterious, life-threatening respiratory cases.
On CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" Thursday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) pointed out a glaring reality: If we can ban an entire class of nicotine products to protect children, we should be able to do the same with weapons of war.
"On the issue of bipartisanship, part of my hope for this gun legislation is the fact that we did achieve a bipartisan compromise on immigration reform," said Blumenthal. "Just a few years ago, Lindsey Graham and I and others helped to lead in an overwhelmingly passed measure that reformed a broken immigration system ... We need legislation, and it’s time for us in the Senate to come together and end the epidemic of gun violence just as we must end the epidemic of vaping."
Trump considering having Mike Pompeo do John Bolton’s job — plus his own: report
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," correspondent Kylie Atwood reported that President Donald Trump is considering having Secretary of State Mike Pompeo take on the role of National Security Adviser to replace the fired John Bolton, and just do both jobs.
"We are learning that administration officials are considering the possibility of giving Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, an ally of the president, two hats. He would assume the role as National Security Adviser to the president, and he would remain Secretary of State," said Atwood. "Now, this has happened before, but it was back in the 1970s when President Nixon was in office and Henry Kissinger was both Secretary of State and National Security Adviser for two years."