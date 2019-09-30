CNN’s Jim Acosta: Administration officials are warning Trump that he’s probably going to be impeached

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that some aides to President Donald Trump are warning him to prepare for actual articles of impeachment to be passed against him as House Democrats advance their investigation of the Ukraine scandal.

“President Trump suggested to reporters the White House is trying to discover the identity of the whistleblower whose complaint launched the Ukraine investigation, and the president is on the attack, warning the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee could be arrested for treason, and that the country could be drawn into a civil war if he’s impeached,” Acosta told anchor Brianna Keilar. “I’m told aides to the president have cautioned him in the last few days that he faces the real likelihood of impeachment.”

“White House aides have grown frustrated with him clinging to a bogus conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine and not Russia that meddled in the 2016 election — a false claim former counterterrorism adviser Tom Bossert says he’s tried to ask the president to abandon.”

“At this point I’m deeply frustrated with what he and the legal team is doing and in repeating that debunked theory to the president,” said Bossert in a clip. “It sticks in his mind when he hears it over and over again and for clarity here … let me just again repeat that it has no validity.”

“Sources familiar with deliberations involving Mr. Trump and top advisers about his call with Ukraine leaders say aides to the president have warned him he faces the likelihood of being impeached,” continued Acosta, “but a source said aides are divided over the subject, as some are reassuring the president that Nancy Pelosi is placating Democrats and won’t drive the process toward an impeachment vote.”

“Now as for the subject of impeachment … a new CNN poll shows the public is becoming more open to the idea, with 47 percent saying they support impeaching and removing the president from office,” added Acosta.

Watch below: