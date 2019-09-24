CNN’s Sciutto stunned by Trump’s newest Ukraine lies: ‘Story has changed so many times in just a few days’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday reacted with rage to reports that more Democrats have been calling for his impeachment in the wake of explosive reports about a phone call where he allegedly pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate a political rival.

The president also trotted out a brand-new justification for his decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine just days before his now-infamous call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as he now says he wanted to withhold that aid until Europe agreed to help out the country more.

Just one day earlier, the president said that he was willing to withhold aid to Ukraine to make sure the government takes corruption seriously, even as he claimed that the supposed “corruption” in the country directly implicates former Vice President Joe Biden.

CNN’s Jim Sciutto took stock of all these shifting justifications and said he was amazing at how the president simply can’t keep his story straight.

“It’s been remarkable to watch the president’s story change so many times in just the span of a few days,” Sciutto said.

“And such drastic changes!” remarked fellow host Poppy Harlow.

