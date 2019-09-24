CNN’s Sciutto stunned by Trump’s newest Ukraine lies: ‘Story has changed so many times in just a few days’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday reacted with rage to reports that more Democrats have been calling for his impeachment in the wake of explosive reports about a phone call where he allegedly pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate a political rival.
The president also trotted out a brand-new justification for his decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine just days before his now-infamous call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as he now says he wanted to withhold that aid until Europe agreed to help out the country more.
Just one day earlier, the president said that he was willing to withhold aid to Ukraine to make sure the government takes corruption seriously, even as he claimed that the supposed “corruption” in the country directly implicates former Vice President Joe Biden.
CNN’s Jim Sciutto took stock of all these shifting justifications and said he was amazing at how the president simply can’t keep his story straight.
“It’s been remarkable to watch the president’s story change so many times in just the span of a few days,” Sciutto said.
“And such drastic changes!” remarked fellow host Poppy Harlow.
Pence biographer reveals vice president’s obsession with wealth: ‘Need and awe of money’
Tom LoBianco, who has written a biography of Vice President Mike Pence called "Piety and Power," appeared on CNN Tuesday to discuss what's really motivating the man who is second in line to the presidency.
During an interview, CNN's John Berman said that he was really struck by how LoBianco's book describes Pence and his wife Karen as being in "need of and awe of money."
LoBianco then illustrated this point with an anecdote about Pence using the Trump inauguration committee's funds to pay for his living expenses after the 2016 presidential election.
"Karen Pence says, immediately after the election, tells Mike, she says, 'What are we going to do? We're out of money. We need money," LoBianco explains. "He kind of pulls her, grabs her, walks her out of the room, and a few weeks later their chief political aide goes to the inaugural aide and says, 'Hey, we need some money for the Pences."
CNN’s Cuomo demolishes Rudy Giuliani’s conspiracy theory about Biden and Ukraine
Last week, CNN's Chris Cuomo played host to President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who went off on a half-intelligible rant about former Vice President Joe Biden and tried to paint him as corrupt for fighting to remove a Ukrainian prosecutor.
"For us it's about whether or not people in power are telling you the truth, and Rudy Giuliani was not telling you the truth on things that matter," said Cuomo. "So we wanted to check the holes in the president's theory several times on this show. It's not just about the Biden family, it about other things that Rudy Giuliani's calling out and we went to the source."
Trump’s Ukraine stunt was just the beginning — he will do whatever it takes to poison the 2020 election
On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," New York Times political editor Patrick Healy dropped an ominous warning about President Donald Trump's push for Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden: Trump is going to keep doing this, no matter the circumstance and no matter the Democratic nominee, in his desperation to win re-election.
"The reality is, President Trump has been spreading this what looks like pretty clear misinformation for a while now in terms of these unsubstantiated allegations about Joe Biden," said Healy. "And the reality is, this is how President Trump plans to run his re-election campaign, whether it's Joe Biden or frankly any other Democrat who comes out."