CNN’s Toobin: It’s suspicious if the name Biden ‘even appears in the transcript’ of Trump’s Ukraine call
President Donald Trump has announced he plans to release a transcript of the phone call he had with Ukrainian officials about former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, which has led to an avalanche of calls for an impeachment inquiry including from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
On Tuesday’s edition of “The Situation Room,” chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin suggested that it doesn’t even matter whether Trump demanded a direct quid pro quo from Ukraine — the mere fact that he would be discussing Biden, in his capacity as president on a diplomatic call, would be extremely damning.
“The White House is going to fight at every opportunity, but just in the past week we learned that they don’t control every part of the fact-based world,” said Toobin. “This whistleblower came out of nowhere. We don’t even know who he or she is. There may be more people out there who know about what went on here and think they have incriminating information. This whistleblower wants to testify. This whistleblower may have evidence other than his or her memory. The transcript will certainly illuminate something.”
“I mean, if the name Biden even appears in the transcript, I think that will be viewed as highly incriminating,” added Toobin. “Why the heck is the president, if this is the case, talking to the president of Ukraine about Joe Biden, whose son hasn’t worked there for years?”
Here’s why Speaker Pelosi no longer believes impeachment will cost Democrats in 2020
One of the main reasons why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) dragged her feet on impeachment proceedings for so long was that she was concerned it would leave members of her caucus in conservative districts vulnerable, and possibly even provoke a strong enough backlash from President Donald Trump's supporters to lock in his re-election.
On Tuesday, CNN political director David Chalian walked through why that is no longer Pelosi's calculus.
"David, as you know, the speaker, until today, had been reluctant to call for a formal impeachment inquiry, fearing political fallout could be damaging to a whole bunch of Democrats who were on the bubble," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "They’re worried about getting re-elected. She certainly wants to stay in the majority in the House of Representatives, not revert to the minority. So the concern seems to have gone away at least right now."
‘It’s hard to overstate how historic this is’: CNN reporter walks through Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," reporter Dana Bash broke down the magnitude of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's endorsement of impeaching President Donald Trump — and what it signifies going forward.
"A very significant shift on her part," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "She also said no one is above the law, referring to the president of the United States, and what he was doing was a betrayal of the Constitution."
"The fact she gave a preamble about her experience on the intelligence committees, that she comes at this not just from understanding the law, how things are supposed to work, then, of course, talking about it in very big, very sweeping terms about the Constitution of the United States, it's really hard to overstate how historic this is," said Bash. "It's barely one hand that you can count on how many times this has happened and it is a last resort. The House Democrats feel that they have reached that last resort and there has been so much pressure on her."
CNN’s Jake Tapper: Trump doctored a hurricane map — so who knows if his transcript will be complete
CNN's Jake Tapper started his Tuesday show "The Lead" explaining why the public is right to suspect whether whatever transcript President Donald Trump releases is valid.
"This afternoon President Trump announced by tweet that he will release the, 'complete, fully, declassified and unredacted transcript.' of that phone call with the Ukrainian president tomorrow," Tapper reported. "Two important caveats on that: One, this is a White House that has falsified information before, from showing a doctored hurricane map to promoting a video that an outside group altered of a CNN reporter. So, who knows if the transcript will actually be complete."