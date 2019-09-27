Quantcast
Columnist demolishes Trump’s absurd claim that the whistleblower isn’t credible

1 min ago

On Friday, President Donald Trump continued trying to undermine an intel whistleblower’s complaint alleging that he threatened to withhold military aid from Ukraine unless authorities in the country gave him dirt on Joe Biden.

“Sounding more and more like the so-called Whistleblower isn’t a Whistleblower at all,” he wrote on Twitter. “In addition, all second hand information that proved to be so inaccurate that there may not have even been somebody else, a leaker or spy, feeding it to him or her? A partisan operative?”

Writing in the Washington Post, columnist Philip Bump notes that Trump’s strategy appears to be to undercut the complaint by claiming its partisan and second-hand. Bump re-asserts the validity of the complaint.

“The answer is simple. While much of what the complaint includes is indeed secondhand or based on news reporting, those are hardly disqualifying,” he writes.

“The news reports are mostly citations of Trump’s mentions of the situation with Ukraine or references to Trump-friendly articles at the Hill. And those secondhand assertions in the complaint (read them here) that can currently be verified have been verified — by White House comments or in the rough transcript (read it here) of the July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.”

“It’s sounding more and more as if the so-called whistleblower is just as credible as the intelligence community’s inspector general and a subsequent review by the Office of Legal Counsel determined him or her to be,” he concludes.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Trump official snaps after reporter asks if persecuted Christians will be hurt by new refugee limits

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, got into a testy exchange with a reporter on Friday after he was asked about the Trump administration's new limits on allowing refugees into the United States.

The Trump administration earlier this week slashed the annual cap for allowed refugees nearly in half and announced that it would only allow 18,000 refugees into the United States within the next 12 months.

According to Washington Examiner reporter Steven Nelson, Cuccinelli bristled when asked about whether this new policy would harm Christians who were trying to escape persecution overseas.

Trump’s ‘trash heap of corruption’ has festered for so long that he can’t ‘recognize the stench’: Ex-Bush speechwriter

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

Michael Gerson, a one-time speechwriter for former President George W. Bush, has written a scathing column that marvels at how President Donald Trump doesn't seem to understand that asking a foreign leader to investigate his political opponents is wrong.

Writing in the Washington Post, Gerson explains why it's particularly stunning that Trump made the election interference pitch to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the day after special counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress about Russia's efforts to help Trump in the 2016 election.

Here are three ways Trump will be damaged by impeachment — even if Senate Republicans let him off

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

The most obvious obstacle to impeaching President Donald Trump is that even if he is impeached, 20 Republicans would have to vote to convict him in the Senate trial. Even Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton — who were facing a party that held the Senate majority — were able to muster enough votes for acquittal. So removing Trump after impeachment looks near impossible.

"Impeachment was meant to be a political remedy for political offenses," wrote Ezra Klein for Vox. "But over time, it has mutated into something quite different: a partisan remedy for political offenses. And partisan remedies are subject to partisan considerations. If Trump falls before an impeachment trial, the Republican Party will be left in wreckage. The GOP’s leaders can’t permit the destruction of their own party. They will protect Trump at all costs."

Continue Reading
 
 
