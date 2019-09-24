Quantcast
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears to fall asleep during Trump’s low energy UN speech

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was said to fall asleep while President Donald Trump delivered his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

As the president droned on Iran, video panned to Ross, who appeared to be sleeping, according some watchers on Twitter.


Watch judge’s priceless reaction when she learns DA jeopardized case against cop who killed black neighbor

Published

19 hours ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

Dallas County District Court Judge Tammy Kemp went above and beyond the call of duty on Monday after the district attorney jeopardized the murder trial of a former police officer accused of killing her black neighbor.

At a hearing on Monday, defense attorneys for Amber Guyger argued that her web searches and cell phone records should not be brought into her murder trial for the death of Botham Jean. Guyger shot Jean to death on Sept. 6, 2018 after allegedly entering his apartment instead of hers.

Activism

White woman caught on video lecturing Hong Kong protesters: ‘Safety is more important than freedom’

Published

1 day ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

Video captured in Hong Kong shows a white woman lecturing protesters about why "safety is more important than freedom."

The video clip was posted on Twitter by the Passion Times.

In the video, the woman is confronted by demonstrators as she takes down protest posters.

"Why don't the universities get involved instead of protesting?" she asks. "What a waste of time for everybody. You guys should be enjoying your Sunday."

"Violence breeds violence," she lectures. "Find me one case where violence led to a solution."

The woman goes on to tell the protesters, "You guys value freedom more than safety. I think safety is more important than freedom."

