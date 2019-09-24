Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears to fall asleep during Trump’s low energy UN speech
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was said to fall asleep while President Donald Trump delivered his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.
As the president droned on Iran, video panned to Ross, who appeared to be sleeping, according some watchers on Twitter.
To the surprise of no one, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is asleep during Trump's UN speech.#UNGA pic.twitter.com/Wbo4Tvxn0s
— Seaη O (@seanodotcom) September 24, 2019
Aww, cute! Wilbur Ross so 💤 sleepy.
Also Trump has that dry mouth thing going on. pic.twitter.com/wzi6gW3rdO
— Johnny Mac (@JohnDMacCallum) September 24, 2019
Is Wilbur Ross … is he sleeping through Trump's #unga speech? pic.twitter.com/rmzjtuFedB
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2019
Wilbur Ross is fast asleep at the United Nations pic.twitter.com/Tas3DaDuJz
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 24, 2019
"I missed Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in the crowd earlier," says @blakehounshell. "His eyes are closed. Maybe just savoring every word of this speech." Analysis👇https://t.co/mnalitPU5U
— POLITICO (@politico) September 24, 2019
To the surprise of no one, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is asleep during Trump's UN speech.#UNGA pic.twitter.com/Wbo4Tvxn0s
— Seaη O (@seanodotcom) September 24, 2019
Activism
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears to fall asleep during Trump’s low energy UN speech
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was said to fall asleep while President Donald Trump delivered his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.
As the president droned on Iran, video panned to Ross, who appeared to be sleeping, according some watchers on Twitter.
To the surprise of no one, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is asleep during Trump's UN speech.#UNGA pic.twitter.com/Wbo4Tvxn0s
Activism
Watch judge’s priceless reaction when she learns DA jeopardized case against cop who killed black neighbor
Dallas County District Court Judge Tammy Kemp went above and beyond the call of duty on Monday after the district attorney jeopardized the murder trial of a former police officer accused of killing her black neighbor.
At a hearing on Monday, defense attorneys for Amber Guyger argued that her web searches and cell phone records should not be brought into her murder trial for the death of Botham Jean. Guyger shot Jean to death on Sept. 6, 2018 after allegedly entering his apartment instead of hers.
Activism
White woman caught on video lecturing Hong Kong protesters: ‘Safety is more important than freedom’
Video captured in Hong Kong shows a white woman lecturing protesters about why "safety is more important than freedom."
The video clip was posted on Twitter by the Passion Times.
In the video, the woman is confronted by demonstrators as she takes down protest posters.
"Why don't the universities get involved instead of protesting?" she asks. "What a waste of time for everybody. You guys should be enjoying your Sunday."
"Violence breeds violence," she lectures. "Find me one case where violence led to a solution."
The woman goes on to tell the protesters, "You guys value freedom more than safety. I think safety is more important than freedom."