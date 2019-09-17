Committee laughs out loud as Lewandowski claims he didn’t follow Trump order because he was on ‘vacation’
Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski faced laughter from Democrats on the Judiciary Committee on Tuesday after he claimed that he decided not to follow the president’s orders because he was on “vacation.”
At the Tuesday hearing, Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) asked Lewandowski why he “chickened out” and refused to deliver a secret message to then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions from President Donald Trump. According to the Mueller report, Trump wanted Sessions to publicly declare that the Russia investigation was “very unfair” to him.
“Why did it take you so long and you never even delivered it?” Johnson said. “You chickened out?”
“I went on vacation,” Lewandowski volunteered as committee members could be heard laughing out loud.
Watch as Johnson grills Lewandowski in the video below.
‘SLAP CUFFS ON HIM NOW’: Internet hammers House Dems for treating Corey Lewandowski with kid gloves
Trump loyalist Corey Lewandowski testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and it quickly devolved into a circus in which the former Trump campaign manager refused to answer even the most basic questions.
During the hearing, the House Judiciary Democrats sent out a tweet accusing the White House of orchestrating a coverup of the president's actions as outlined by special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
However, many Twitter users went on to hammer the Democrats for purportedly treating the constantly obfuscating and stalling Lewandowski with kid gloves instead of holding him in criminal contempt of Congress.
Study finds that atheists would pay money to avoid your ‘thoughts and prayers’
While some people may think the sentiment "I'm praying for you" might be a nice gesture, researchers have found that when it comes to 'thoughts and prayers,' some atheists would pay money to avoid them.
The study was conducted by Linda Thunström of the University of Wyoming and Laramie and Shiri Noy of Denison University, and was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
The study surveyed people in the wake of Hurricane Florence that hit North Carolina last year. The survey respondents, which included religious participants who identified as Christian and believed in God, and nonreligious participants who identified as either atheist or agnostic, were given $5 to be used for the project. In sum, participants could use the cash to receive “thoughts” from a random Christian or a random atheist, or “prayers” from a random Christian or a priest. Unsurprisingly, Christians put more value in prayers offered by a priest than another random Christian, but atheists were willing to pay to avoid the thoughts and prayers of Christians -- $1.66 to avoid prayer from a priest, and $3.54 to avoid prayer from a random Christian.
Trump praises Corey Lewandowski as he turns House Judiciary hearing into a ‘complete farce’
Former – and fired – Trump campaign director Corey Lewandowski is testifying before the Judiciary Committee in the House’s first official impeachment inquiry. Lewandowski played his part perfectly: a clown, an obfuscator, a disruptor, a disrespectful buffoon, and an instigator.
Just minutes into the hearing, Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler accused Lewandowski – who is still close to President Trump and considering a run for the U.S. Senate – of filibustering.
President Trump loved it. About a half hour into the proceedings, Trump tweeted out praise for his friend and former advisor.