Congress thinks redactions in Mueller report may prove Trump lied about Wikileaks: report

The House of Representatives is worried that President Donald Trump may have lied about his 2016 campaign’s contacts with Wikileaks, according to new court filings.

“Lawyers for the House of Representatives revealed on Monday that they have reason to believe that the grand-jury redactions in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report show that President Donald Trump lied about his knowledge of his campaign’s contacts with WikiLeaks,” Politico reported Monday. “The attorneys made the stunning suggestion in a court filing as part of the House Judiciary Committee’s bid for Mueller’s grand-jury materials, which have remained secret by law.”

The House is seeking the unredacted Grand Jury materials as part of their impeachment inquiry.

“Not only could those materials demonstrate the president’s motives for obstructing the special counsel’s investigation, they also could reveal that Trump was aware of his campaign’s contacts with WikiLeaks,” House lawyers wrote. “The text redacted … and any underlying evidence to which it may point are critical to the committee’s investigation.”