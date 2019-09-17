Congressman blasts ‘tough guy’ Lewandowski for blowing off hearing: He wants to ‘launch his senatorial campaign’
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” House Democratic Caucus chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) laid into President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Corey Lewandowski for his aggressive behavior before the House Judiciary Committee.
“As you know, Democrats want to call other witnesses for this impeachment investigation,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “Do you worry, though, that Lewandowski set the precedent for not cooperating?”
“Well, Lewandowski portrayed himself as a tough guy,” said Jeffries. “He’s a likely candidate for a Senate seat in New Hampshire. And he was there probably to try to launch his senatorial campaign, not to take seriously his responsibility as a witness to participate in this hearing on behalf of the effort to find the truth for the American people. But that is okay. Because the American people can judge Lewandowski based on what they’ve seen from today and in terms of whether he was participating in a cover-up or participating in effort to reveal information to the American people.”
“At the same time, we as House Democrats will continue to legislate and continue to work on driving down the high cost of prescription drugs and protect people with pre-existing conditions and enact a real infrastructure plan to work to get things done, and at the same time upholding our responsibility to be a check and balance on the out-of-control executive branch,” said Jeffries.
Trump challenger unloads on GOP for canceling primaries in his home state: ‘What you see in third-world republics’
Former Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) on Tuesday unloaded on the Republican Party for canceling the presidential primary in his home state in a seeming effort to prevent him from challenging President Donald Trump for the nomination.
During an interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan, Sanford accused the South Carolina GOP of acting more like apparatchiks for a dictatorship rather than a political party.
"I think is what you see in third-world republics, closer to what you see in a lot of places around the world where elections and debates are snuffed out based on raw political might," he charged.
CNN’s Toobin rips White House silencing Lewandowski before hearing: ‘Outlandish — and legally unjustifiable’
Addressing former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski's appearance before a House committee on Tuesday, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin bashed the White House for telling him to divulge nothing to his questioners.
Speaking with host John Berman, Toobin explained that Lewandowski would be performing for the president during the hearing and lawmakers should expect combative answers when they get any answers at all.
"The White House is claiming privilege for everything beyond the information provided in portions of the [Mueller] report that have already been disclosed to the committee," Berman prompted. "Presumably Lewandowski will be able to answer questions for things that are in writing in the Mueller report, just nothing beyond that."
‘Not a single Republican reached out to ask what can we do’: Trump’s ‘my African-American’ fan blasts GOP
President Donald Trump once called Gregory Cheadle "My African-American" during a California campaign rally in 2016, but now Trump's champion is out and he says it's due to the GOP's white supremacy.
In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon, Cheadle asked how any person of color could be part of a party that doesn't want them.
"Well, he and the party have just shown that they have no interest in any of group but white," said Cheadle. "Whites are the primary group. Everyone else may get crumbs. But his agenda is targeted towards benefitting whites. For the GOP as well. The GOP is they want to slash Social Security. They want to slash welfare. They don't say diddly-squat about cutting subsidies, loan guarantees, government contracts and whatever else for the wealthy. So they're all about themselves."