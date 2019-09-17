Congressman blasts ‘tough guy’ Lewandowski for blowing off hearing: He wants to ‘launch his senatorial campaign’

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” House Democratic Caucus chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) laid into President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Corey Lewandowski for his aggressive behavior before the House Judiciary Committee.

“As you know, Democrats want to call other witnesses for this impeachment investigation,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “Do you worry, though, that Lewandowski set the precedent for not cooperating?”

“Well, Lewandowski portrayed himself as a tough guy,” said Jeffries. “He’s a likely candidate for a Senate seat in New Hampshire. And he was there probably to try to launch his senatorial campaign, not to take seriously his responsibility as a witness to participate in this hearing on behalf of the effort to find the truth for the American people. But that is okay. Because the American people can judge Lewandowski based on what they’ve seen from today and in terms of whether he was participating in a cover-up or participating in effort to reveal information to the American people.”

“At the same time, we as House Democrats will continue to legislate and continue to work on driving down the high cost of prescription drugs and protect people with pre-existing conditions and enact a real infrastructure plan to work to get things done, and at the same time upholding our responsibility to be a check and balance on the out-of-control executive branch,” said Jeffries.

