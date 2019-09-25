Conservative newspaper scorches Trump for giving ammo to his opponents on impeachment

President Donald Trump was blasted by the editorial board of the conservative Washington Examiner.
The headline read, “Trump put presidential powers to work for partisan politics.”
“On Wednesday, to his credit, President Trump released a rough transcript of his July phone call with Ukranian (sic) President Volodymyr Zelensky,” the editorial read.” Certainly, Trump does not look good in the transcript.”
However, they suggested it couldn’t be a smoking gun because they think Democrats have always wanted impeachment.
“Democrats think they finally have their smoking gun, key evidence with which to convict Trump and remove him from office. But that’s been their goal all along,” the editorial board argued. “Our view is that what they have now is what they’ve always had — not a smoking gun but a loose cannon in the Oval Office.”
The editorial said, “Trump is reckless and gives ammo to his opponents.”
Instead of impeachment, the newspaper wants voters to decide in 2020, ignoring that the transcript in question shows Trump requesting foreign interference in that election.
“Isn’t it best to let voters decide who they want as their leader rather than ousting the one they chose in 2016?” they asked, despite the fact Trump lost the popular vote by 2,864,974 votes.
“Trump has difficulty distinguishing between his own interests and those of the country. Different presidents will differ on what exactly best advances the national interest. But Trump didn’t even try in this Zelensky call. He instead deployed the United States’ diplomatic capital to advance a partisan political agenda,” the editorial noted.
