Quantcast
Connect with us

Conservative newspaper scorches Trump for giving ammo to his opponents on impeachment

Published

18 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump was blasted by the editorial board of the conservative Washington Examiner.

The headline read, “Trump put presidential powers to work for partisan politics.”

“On Wednesday, to his credit, President Trump released a rough transcript of his July phone call with Ukranian (sic) President Volodymyr Zelensky,” the editorial read.” Certainly, Trump does not look good in the transcript.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, they suggested it couldn’t be a smoking gun because they think Democrats have always wanted impeachment.

“Democrats think they finally have their smoking gun, key evidence with which to convict Trump and remove him from office. But that’s been their goal all along,” the editorial board argued. “Our view is that what they have now is what they’ve always had — not a smoking gun but a loose cannon in the Oval Office.”

The editorial said, “Trump is reckless and gives ammo to his opponents.”

Instead of impeachment, the newspaper wants voters to decide in 2020, ignoring that the transcript in question shows Trump requesting foreign interference in that election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Isn’t it best to let voters decide who they want as their leader rather than ousting the one they chose in 2016?” they asked, despite the fact Trump lost the popular vote by 2,864,974 votes.

“Trump has difficulty distinguishing between his own interests and those of the country. Different presidents will differ on what exactly best advances the national interest. But Trump didn’t even try in this Zelensky call. He instead deployed the United States’ diplomatic capital to advance a partisan political agenda,” the editorial noted.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Trump looked like a beaten dog’: NBC analyst says the president ‘seems limp’

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

On MSNBC's "The Last Word" with Lawrence O'Donnell, NBC national affairs analyst John Heilemann explained who could be learned from Trump's demeanor during a rambling press conference at the United Nations.

"John Heilemann, who is the Donald Trump who you saw today at the United Nations?" O'Donnell asked. "That was a lifeless Donald Trump at the United Nations."

"I think deflated," Heilemann replied.

"And if not wholly defeated yet, Lawrence, I think you started to see signs of what a defeated Donald Trump would look like," he continued. "Today he seemed limp -- as if the air had been kind of taken out.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative newspaper scorches Trump for giving ammo to his opponents on impeachment

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was blasted by the editorial board of the conservative Washington Examiner.

The headline read, "Trump put presidential powers to work for partisan politics."

"On Wednesday, to his credit, President Trump released a rough transcript of his July phone call with Ukranian (sic) President Volodymyr Zelensky," the editorial read." Certainly, Trump does not look good in the transcript."

However, they suggested it couldn't be a smoking gun because they think Democrats have always wanted impeachment.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House staff told Trump his call with Ukraine ‘was one of his better’ phone calls with foreign leaders

Published

35 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

As President Donald Trump's week of terrible news continues, a Washington Post report is detailing some of the behind-the-scenes conversations between the president and his White House staff.

"On Wednesday morning, aides invited roughly a dozen Republican lawmakers to the White House to preview and discuss the transcript before it was released to the public," The Post reported. "At one point, Trump called in from New York, and attendees described him as generally in a good mood — 'chagrined' but not angry, though skittish about some of the details.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image