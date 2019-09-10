Conservative stalwart: ‘Every day Donald Trump is president is a day of disgrace’
Peter Wehner has a very right-wing background. In addition to serving in the administrations of three GOP presidents — Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush — the former Republican is a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC), a right-wing think tank. On top of that, Wehner was a speechwriter for William J. Bennett (who served as secretary of education in the Reagan Administration before pursuing a talk radio career). But Wehner is also a major critic of President Donald Trump, and in a September 9 piece for The Atlantic, he stresses that Americans should be seriously concerned about “the state of Trump’s mental health.”
Wehner, who left the GOP because of Trump, recalls that on July 14, 2016 — when Barack Obama was still president and Americans still didn’t know whether the next president would be Trump or Democrat Hillary Clinton — he appeared on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal” and voiced his reason for opposing Trump: the Republican nominee lacked the “temperament” for the position. And since then, Wehner stresses, “That statement has been validated.”
Wehner explains, “Donald Trump’s disordered personality — his unhealthy patterns of thinking, functioning, and behaving — has become the defining characteristic of his presidency. It manifests itself in multiple ways: his extreme narcissism; his addiction to lying about things large and small, including his finances.”
The Never Trump conservative also cites Trump’s “affinity for conspiracy theories” and “demand for total loyalty from others while showing none to others” as well as “his self-aggrandizement and petty cheating.” And on top of those things, Wehner stresses, Trump’s “disordered personality” asserts itself with everything from his “misogyny, predatory sexual behavior” to a “lack of empathy and sympathy.”
“On a daily basis, we see the president’s chaotic, unstable mind on display,” Wehner writes. “Are we supposed to ignore that?”
Wehner concludes his Atlantic piece by stressing that the office of president of the United States is “too powerful” to ignore the fact that Trump is “psychologically and morally unfit” for the position.
“Whether or not his disorders are diagnosable, the president’s psychological flaws are all too apparent,” Wehner warns. “They were alarming when he took the oath of office; they are worse now. Every day Donald Trump is president is a day of disgrace — and a day of danger.”
LOOK: John Bolton’s resignation letter is scathing – and just two sentences long
John Bolton, President Donald Trump's now former, and fourth, National Security Advisor, resigned Tuesday morning after a dust-up Monday evening with the president.
His letter of resignation is already making its way online, via reporters, including Fox News' Chief White House Correspondent, John Roberts (below).
The letter is short – just two sentences – and scathing in what it says, and doesn't say.
"I hereby resign, effective immediately, as Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs," Bolton's letter reads. "Thank you for having afforded me this opportunity to serve our country."
Paul Krugman cites Trump’s Sharpiegate fiasco as glaring example of how democracies die
Democracies don’t necessarily cease to be democracies because of violent coups. In some cases, authoritarians are voted into office. And veteran New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, in a September 9 piece, cites the United States as one of the countries where democracy is being undermined.
Krugman opens his column by discussing the Steven Levitsky/Daniel Ziblatt book “How Democracies Die” and some of the countries in which authoritarians were voted into office — for example, Turkey under Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russia under Vladimir Putin and Hungary under Viktor Orban.
Ted Cruz has a heated conspiratorial meltdown about the ‘deep state’ ousting John Bolton
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday mourned the loss of hawkish national security adviser John Bolton, whose ouster was announced by President Donald Trump on Twitter earlier in the day.
After Cruz praised Bolton's credentials on national security, however, he went off on a conspiratorial rant about actors within the "deep state" working to secure Bolton's departure from the administration.
"I sincerely hope his leaving the White House does not mean that the deep-state forces at State and Treasury -- who have been fighting tooth and nail to preserve the Obama Iran nuclear deal -- have finally convinced the president to go soft on Iran," Cruz wrote. "Relaxing the maximum pressure strategy, which is succeeding in dramatically weakening the world’s leading state sponsor of terror, would be an enormous mistake."