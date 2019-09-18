Corey Lewandowski was trying to hide that he ratted on Trump to Mueller: MSNBC host

MSNBC host Ari Melber mused that President Donald Trump was pleased with Corey Lewandowski’s appearance before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday. However, Melber couldn’t figure out why.

During his hearing, Lewandowski refused to answer questions about his personal conversations with the president. He declared some sort of non-existent personal privilege, which isn’t actually a legal privilege. So when special counsel Robert Mueller asked questions, Lewandowski told the truth. When he was asked to clarify if his answers were truthful, Lewandowski said that they were.

…candidate Trump throughout the whole campaign that he could try to have it both ways,” said Melber. “Lie in public, show Donald Trump that he was lying for him, but also hide from Donald Trump that he ultimately, yes, told Mueller the truth. To put in Donald Trump’s terms, that he ratted on him.”

