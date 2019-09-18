Corey Lewandowski was trying to hide that he ratted on Trump to Mueller: MSNBC host
MSNBC host Ari Melber mused that President Donald Trump was pleased with Corey Lewandowski’s appearance before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday. However, Melber couldn’t figure out why.
During his hearing, Lewandowski refused to answer questions about his personal conversations with the president. He declared some sort of non-existent personal privilege, which isn’t actually a legal privilege. So when special counsel Robert Mueller asked questions, Lewandowski told the truth. When he was asked to clarify if his answers were truthful, Lewandowski said that they were.
…candidate Trump throughout the whole campaign that he could try to have it both ways,” said Melber. “Lie in public, show Donald Trump that he was lying for him, but also hide from Donald Trump that he ultimately, yes, told Mueller the truth. To put in Donald Trump’s terms, that he ratted on him.”
Watch the clip below:
DNI whistleblower complaint stems from promise Trump allegedly made in phone call to foreign leader: report
On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that the source of the whistleblower complaint currently being suppressed by the Director of National Intelligence is a phone conversation between President Donald Trump and a foreign leader.
According to the report, the whistleblower became aware that the president made a "promise" to this unspecified foreign leader, and was so disturbed by the nature of that promise that he or she filed a complaint through channels set up to help whistleblower claims involving classified information.
White supremacists are making a list to track Jews critical of them
The next step of the white supremacist attack on the United States is creating a list of Jewish people.
Mother Jones reported the story Wednesday that any Jews who complain about white nationalists are listed and tracked by a fast-growing group on the app Telegram.
An anonymous activist created a list of 367 Telegram channels that he or she posted on PrivateBin last week, as the app is quickly becoming a welcoming place for those who've been shut out of other apps, social media or websites.
Congressman blasts Trump administration’s ‘lawless’ move to quash whistleblower: ‘He does not have the authority’
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) previewed what he expects to learn about the developing Director of National Intelligence whistleblower scandal at the hearing with the inspector general on Thursday.
"In tomorrow's hearing with the intelligence community's inspector general, who forwarded this report, saying it was an urgent concern, what exactly is the inspector general going to be able to talk about?" asked Cooper. "I know it's behind closed doors, but is he going to be able to tell you what is actually in the complaint or who is instructing him or who's instructing the DNI not to hand it over to your committee, if that's what's happening?"