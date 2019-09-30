Counterintelligence expert issues chilling warning about Trump’s desperation

Counterintelligence expert Malcolm Nance issued a chilling warning about the lengths he thinks President Donald Trump will go to save himself.

In an interview with SiriusXM Progress host Dean Obeidallah, Nance noted that from “day one” he was warning that America was under attack by Russia, who installed Trump in the presidency.

“Let me tell you this: Donald Trump is a megalomaniac,” Nance said. “We all know that. He is a raving narcissist and the deference that has been given to him is fuel to his megalomania. I think he’s capable of anything. And we are way past — way past — Richard Nixon talking to himself and talking to the portraits at the White House.”

He called Nixon a model of civility, decorum and respectability compared to Trump.

“Donald Trump does not care about the presidency,” Nance explained. He does not care about America. He does not care about the American public. He only cares about himself and he thinks the people that support him will do what he says.”

Nance went on to say that he’s spent his life defending the Constitution of the United States, working for the seat of the presidency and not the person.

“And that man is unfit to have ever been in there,” he continued. “It will be considered the worst mistake in American history. He will make this much, much worse. And what we need to do is be prepared to go down and reclaim our birthright through the Constitution.”

Listen to his comments below: