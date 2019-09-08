Crowdsurfing video of presidential candidate Andrew Yang goes viral
A video of Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang went viral on Sunday.
The video, which was tweeted by Yang, shows the candidate crowdsurfing at an apparent campaign event.
“Haven’t crowdsurfed in a while,” Yang wrote.
The video garnered over 50,000 views in its first 30 minutes online.
Watch the video below.
Haven’t crowdsurfed in a while #YangGang @GPSofficial 😀 pic.twitter.com/3ynxj8m21v
— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 8, 2019
Dem senator explains why all GOP ‘tyrants’ must be defeated: ‘Mitch McConnell will never fix himself’
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet, a U.S. senator, explained on Sunday why he believes that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) must be defeated for government to function normally.
"We need to reconnect with that spirit of what government and a democratic republic looks like," Bennet told a crowd at a Colorado coffee shop. "Washington doesn't work. It's completely broken."
Bennet argued that Washington, D.C. was broken "before Donald Trump got there."
"I know Washington will never fix itself," he continued. "Mitch McConnell will never fix himself. The Freedom Caucus won't fix themselves. They are tyrants. The Freedom Caucus doesn't believe in this exercise in self government."
Julián Castro is skeptical of Trump’s ‘bizarre episode’ of calling off Taliban peace talks
Julián Castro, the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development who is running for president as a Democrat in 2020, told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that he felt President Donald Trump's supposed peace talk attempts with the Taliban were "bizarre."
"This is another bizarre episode, Jake, for two reasons," Castro explained to CNN anchor Jake Tapper. "First of all, I think like most Americans I don't know what to believe anymore that comes out of the mouth or the tweet of this president. Folks will remember that just a few days ago he said he had been in touch with China, apparently in order to try to calm the markets, and staff later said that that wasn't the case. So the way he tweeted this out... I'm still looking for confirmation that an actual, physical trip to Camp David was planned."