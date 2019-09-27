DC police union faces internal revolt for holding holiday gala at Trump’s hotel

A police union in Washington, D.C. is facing an internal revolt from some of its members over its decision to hold its annual holiday gala at President Donald Trump’s D.C. hotel.
The Washington Post reports that the D.C. Fraternal Order of Police lodge is facing some internal criticism for its upcoming patronage at the Trump International Hotel that’s scheduled for early December.
Tickets for the gala at the Trump hotel cost $175 per couple, plus an additional $200 for guests who want to stay in a room overnight.
But even though the lodge is billing the event as “a night of celebration surrounded by elegance,” many members are not happy with the decision to use one of the president’s most prized properties.
Michael Shalton, chairman of the U.S. Park Police union, tells the Post that his members are still bitter at the president for last winter’s government shutdown, which left his workers without paychecks for weeks on end.
“We went six weeks without a paycheck because of this administration, and you want us to have a Christmas party there?” Shalton says. “Come on. There’s a lot of bad blood.”
Gus Papathanasiou, chairman of the union for U.S. Capitol Police Officers, similarly tells the Post that he wants no part of an event at the president’s hotel.
“I’m pretty sure a lot of our officers probably aren’t going to go,” he said. “I’d be shocked if anybody goes.”
