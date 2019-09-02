Defiant Bolsonaro vows to defend Amazon policy ‘in wheelchair’ at UN
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro vowed Monday to defend his controversial Amazon policy at this month’s UN General Assembly even if he had to do so “in a wheelchair.”
“I will appear before the UN even in a wheelchair, on a stretcher. I will appear because I want to talk about the Amazon,” Bolsonaro told reporters outside his official residence in Brasilia.
Bolsonaro is due to undergo surgery next Sunday to correct an incisional hernia, his fourth operation since he was stabbed nearly a year ago during the presidential campaign.
Doctors said Bolsonaro would need 10 days’ rest following the operation, which would be performed in Sao Paulo at the Hospital Vila Sur.
Brazil traditionally makes the first speech at the General Assembly meeting, set for September 24.
The far-right president has been widely criticized over his support for Amazon deforestation and a delayed reaction to thousands of wildfires which have devastated vast areas of the rainforest.
Bolsonaro has accused France and Germany of “buying” Brazil’s sovereignty after the G7 group of rich democracies offered $20 million in Amazon fire aid. He initially rejected the money unless his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron withdrew “insults” made against him.
Here are the Paul Krugman tweets that likely sent Trump into his Labor Day tantrum
Early Labor Day morning, Donald Trump attacked Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman on Twitter, seemingly out of the blue, before going on extended rants at former FBI Director James Comey, the Washington Post and the media in general.
While some of the president's attacks were inspired by whatever he happened to be seeing on Fox News at the time, the new subject of his ire (Krugman) seems to have set him off by pointing out a deep dive into the president's "Opportunity Zone" tax initiative that has paid off in a big way for some of the Trump's close friends and associates.
Trump is in a ‘historically bad’ position with worse polls than any previous incumbent: analyst
Even though the 2020 election is more than a year away, polls are already showing President Donald Trump losing to prospective Democratic challengers by big margins.
While polls at this early stage of the race are not considered predictive, CNN polling analyst Harry Enten writes that Trump is nonetheless in a "historically bad" position to win reelection, as no other incumbent president at this point in their first term has ever polled so poorly against prospective opponents.
California: Over 30 people missing after boat bursts into flames
Rescuers scrambled Monday to reach as many as 34 people trapped below the deck of a burning commercial scuba-dive boat off the coast of California, US Coast Guard officials said. Many were feared dead.
Firefighters converged on the scene near Santa Cruz Island but the blaze and intense heat prevented them from breaching the hull of the 75-foot (23-meter) vessel to see if there were survivors, they said.
"I'm unaware of any survivors at this time," Coast Guard Petty Officer Aaron Bemis told CNN, adding that it was too early to confirm casualties.