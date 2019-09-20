Quantcast
Defiant Trump tells reporters ‘it doesn’t matter what I discussed’ with Ukrainian PM — then smears Joe Biden

13 mins ago

A defiant President Donald Trump said on Friday that whatever he told Ukraine’s prime minister about seeking dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden wasn’t important.

As reported by CNN’s Jim Acosta, the president told reporters in the Oval Office that “it doesn’t matter what I discussed” recently with Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, and then pivoted to attacking Biden.

“Someone ought to look into Joe Biden,” the president said.


‘Time for a new special counsel’: Ex-DOJ inspector general calls for formal probe of Trump-Ukraine calls

1 min ago

September 20, 2019

A veteran law enforcement official called for a new special counsel investigation of President Donald Trump's communications with the Ukrainian president.

An intelligence official filed a whistleblower complaint against the president, and speculation has begun to focus the report concerns Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden in exchange for U.S. aid -- and former Justice Department official Michael Bromwich called for a formal probe.

"Time for a new Special Counsel," Bromwich tweeted.

Bromwich -- inspector general for the Department of Justice from 1994-1999, former assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and associate counsel in the Office of Independent Counsel for Iran-Contra -- was responding to a summation of the allegations against Trump.

Trump’s excuses for Ukraine call obliterated by ex-Bush national security aide

22 mins ago

September 20, 2019

Appearing with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle, a former National Security Council staffer under President George W. Bush knocked down Donald Trump's claims about his scandalous call with the president of Ukraine where he reportedly offered military aid in exchange for opposition research on former VP Joe Biden.

With the president asserting that people other than the whistleblower were aware of his comments and didn't object, former presidential special assistant Michael Allen, said that would be unlikely.

"That is not necessarily true," Allen explained. "In the White House, there are people listening in on the conversations, properly, for the purpose of taking notes. A greater number of people see transcripts. But I don't think it is the case that, just because one person came forward, that others wouldn't or couldn't corroborate that story."

