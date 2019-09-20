Defiant Trump tells reporters ‘it doesn’t matter what I discussed’ with Ukrainian PM — then smears Joe Biden
By Brad Reed
A defiant President Donald Trump said on Friday that whatever he told Ukraine’s prime minister about seeking dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden wasn’t important.
As reported by CNN’s Jim Acosta, the president told reporters in the Oval Office that “it doesn’t matter what I discussed” recently with Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, and then pivoted to attacking Biden.
“Someone ought to look into Joe Biden,” the president said.
In Oval, Trump tells reporters when asked about Ukraine and whistleblower “it doesn’t matter what i discussed” and adds “someone ought to look into Joe Biden” (per WH pool).
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 20, 2019
