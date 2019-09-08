‘Delete the channel’: YouTube star faces takedown campaign after wearing blackface to become ‘ghetto girl’

A family of YouTube stars are facing a campaign to have their videos removed from the platform after one woman wore blackface and acted “ghetto.”

In a video posted last week, Bianca Prince explains that she is playing a “prank” on her husband by wearing a blackface disguise.

“I am about to look like a literally different person,” she says in the video. “I’m about to be a ghetto girl. I’ve got to learn how to talk.”

“I already look different,” Prince says as her makeup artist applies a dark liquid to her face.

Twitter users mounted a campaign to have the Prince family removed from YouTube for violating its standards on hate speech.

Watch the video and read some of the tweets below.

In what world is blackface funny? The Prince Family's video needs to be removed. This is ignorant in so many levels. Then she had the audacity to act "ghetto" pic.twitter.com/xN2qXgndav — (@badgalratii) September 6, 2019

It saddens me that majority of their fan base are kids. This is what they’re watching. They’ll think blackface is okay, and that black women (dark skinned) are ghetto. You know, just the stereotype — (@badgalratii) September 7, 2019

So the Prince family on YouTube uploaded a new video and – the blackface…. I cannot pic.twitter.com/6Wt1c86jD7 — Bodega Cookie (@ashaoffbeat) September 6, 2019

Okay I was just watching @TROYCETV video on the prince family and wtfffffff is this shit? How is @YouTube thinking blackface as "advertiser friendly" pic.twitter.com/kUsMSzFhcN — Na Lan IG:@na___lan (@na___lan) September 6, 2019

The Prince Family needs to be removed from YouTube ASAP. In what world is blackface funny?? pic.twitter.com/NrngZA10F8 — brianna (@isthisbrianna) September 6, 2019

Just found out who the Prince family was and I wish I didn’t know. Black people doing blackface in 2019. I hate to see it. — Black Mixed With Black (@Sunkissed1986) September 6, 2019

@YouTube @YTCreators THERES NO WAY THE PRINCE FAMILY SHOULD ME MAKING MONEG OFF THAT "BLACKFACE" VIDEO !!!! — tricey (@_TricesPieces) September 7, 2019

@YouTube @YTCreators y’all need to delete The prince family YouTube. Delete they main channel , separate channel idc. This shit is blackface and it is not ok to have our beautiful BLACK young girls and boys growing up to think this shit is just ok! #youtube pic.twitter.com/LzTNfWxLrB — Arie (@ArieTheylove) September 6, 2019

THREAD : The Prince Family is Absolute Garbage and Should be CANCELLED!!! (BLACKFACE) and more… pic.twitter.com/pcFlgXHchk — Ivy (@itsyvhannah) September 7, 2019

The prince family or who ever tf are trash. You cant tell me you have a BLACK child & BLACK husband and think doing BLACKFACE is acceptable not only did the wife not apologize her dumb husband is sitting there capping for her I feel bad for their child — Brown Suga ✨ (@NiaraRenee) September 7, 2019

