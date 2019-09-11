‘Delete your company’: Internet ruthlessly mocks Uber for claiming its drivers aren’t a core part of its business

California has passed a landmark law that requires corporations to classify any worker who performs core functions of their business as employees — an effort to crack down on “gig economy” companies that get around labor laws by claiming their workers are independent contractors.

But Uber, the poster child company for gig work, has already announced that it does not have to reclassify its drivers as employees under California’s new law — because drivers are not a core part of their business.

This claim that drivers are not important to the business model of a ride sharing company was immediately blasted as outrageous and ridiculous by commenters on social media:

Tech co, year 1: we’re here to innovate Tech co, year 10: we no longer feel the need to comply with the law https://t.co/YVE37gd2nc — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 11, 2019

This is exactly like United claiming “pilots’ work” is outside of United’s business. It’s an insane lie, but we’ve entered a world where truth & facts are no longer stubborn things – they’re negotiable commodities. https://t.co/Ohb1sWMyS1 — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) September 11, 2019

“our business is not providing rides” GTFO your business’s name is synonymous with “getting a ride.” It’s like Kleenex saying “our business is not wiping snot off noses.” — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) September 11, 2019

Delete your company. — Kameryn Williams (@KamerynJW) September 11, 2019