Dem lawmaker rains hell on ‘thug’ Corey Lewandowski on CNN: ‘He was shown to be a liar’
Rep. Steven Cohen (D-TN) dropped the hammer on Trump lackey Corey Lewandowski for obstructing the House Judiciary Committee earlier this week during an appearance on CNN.
CNN’s Brianna Keilar started off the interview by questioning Cohen why Democratic lawmakers didn’t do a better job of anticipating how Lewandowski would behave during his testimony. Cohen responded by saying he and his colleagues did just that.
“We knew he was going to be petulant, we knew he was an enforcer and a thug, and we knew he would try to protect the president,” he said. “That’s what he did.”
Cohen went on to praise Democratic lawmakers for asking Lewandowski tough questions, and he said attorney Barry Berke “destroyed” the former Trump campaign manager.
“I think we did a good job at hitting him,” Cohen insisted. “He was shown to be a liar, he obstructed Congress live and in person, and he shows us how Trump tried to obstruct justice through his enforcer.”
Watch the video below.
CNN
Foreign trolls are trying to create a ‘circular firing squad’ among US veterans: digital researcher
Foreign troll accounts have been working to sow division and create a "circular firing squad" among American veterans, a veterans advocate warned CNN on Wednesday.
During an interview with Brianna Keilar, Kris Goldsmith of Vietnam Veterans for America talked about the ways that trolls have been infiltrating veterans organizations and trying to divide their members along political and racial lines.
Goldsmith said that two years ago his group notice an "impostor Facebook account" that would spread misinformation and propaganda to its members.
"After months of studying it, we came to recognize that it was an entity somewhere in Bulgaria who was spreading falsified news," he explained. "So what they do is copy and paste a real story about something like veterans' benefits possibly getting cut, change the date, and make it look fresh and get people upset."
CNN
Dem lawmaker rains hell on ‘thug’ Corey Lewandowski on CNN: ‘He was shown to be a liar’
Rep. Steven Cohen (D-TN) dropped the hammer on Trump lackey Corey Lewandowski for obstructing the House Judiciary Committee earlier this week during an appearance on CNN.
CNN's Brianna Keilar started off the interview by questioning Cohen why Democratic lawmakers didn't do a better job of anticipating how Lewandowski would behave during his testimony. Cohen responded by saying he and his colleagues did just that.
"We knew he was going to be petulant, we knew he was an enforcer and a thug, and we knew he would try to protect the president," he said. "That's what he did."
Cohen went on to praise Democratic lawmakers for asking Lewandowski tough questions, and he said attorney Barry Berke "destroyed" the former Trump campaign manager.
CNN
Corey Lewandowski wilts after CNN host nails him for serial dishonesty: ‘I’m as honest as I can be!’
Trump lackey Corey Lewandowski appeared on CNN Wednesday one day after he admitted to regularly telling lies during media appearances -- and host Alisyn Camerota gave him a thorough grilling.
During the interview, Camerota played Lewandowski a clip of himself telling the House Judiciary Committee that he is under no obligation to be honest when he appears on cable news shows.
Lewandowski responded to this by angrily ranting about former FBI officials James Comey and Andrew McCabe, but Camerota wouldn't let him off the hook.
"Corey, when do you lie?" she asked him. "Are you lying now, for instance?"