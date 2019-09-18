Dem lawmaker rains hell on ‘thug’ Corey Lewandowski on CNN: ‘He was shown to be a liar’

Rep. Steven Cohen (D-TN) dropped the hammer on Trump lackey Corey Lewandowski for obstructing the House Judiciary Committee earlier this week during an appearance on CNN.

CNN’s Brianna Keilar started off the interview by questioning Cohen why Democratic lawmakers didn’t do a better job of anticipating how Lewandowski would behave during his testimony. Cohen responded by saying he and his colleagues did just that.

“We knew he was going to be petulant, we knew he was an enforcer and a thug, and we knew he would try to protect the president,” he said. “That’s what he did.”

Cohen went on to praise Democratic lawmakers for asking Lewandowski tough questions, and he said attorney Barry Berke “destroyed” the former Trump campaign manager.

“I think we did a good job at hitting him,” Cohen insisted. “He was shown to be a liar, he obstructed Congress live and in person, and he shows us how Trump tried to obstruct justice through his enforcer.”

