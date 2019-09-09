Dem scolds colleagues for flouting duty: ‘If impeachment is in the Constitution, what is it there for?’
Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI), a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, said on Monday that Democrats must measure President Donald Trump’s behavior against the Constitution instead of relying on public sentiment to jumpstart the impeachment process.
During an interview with MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson, Kildee explained that many Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee had not ruled out impeachment.
“What we have seen the last several weeks as we have been on recess and the president has done one more outrageous thing after the next,” Kildee noted, “one of the problems we face is there is this exhaustion around the president’s outrageous behavior.”
“What we can’t do and this is what I ask my colleagues who do not come to a conclusion on this,” he continued, “what we can’t do is measure the president’s behavior against the public exhaustion with his behavior. We have to measure his behavior against the Constitution. If impeachment is in the Constitution, what is it there for?”
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
Commentary
Even Team Trump found the price for helping the ‘beautiful’ coal industry was more than they could stomach
Hard as it to believe, it appears that the Trump administration on Monday will actually do something right by workers.
It's doing so after trying to save $11 million per year in construction and maritime costs to help one corner of a polluting industry that Trump calls beautiful: coal.
The price for those savings: two dead Americans a week, all of them blue-collar construction and maritime workers.
It appears from a Labor Department notice issued last week that even the political termites who Team Trump set loose to eat away at the substance of our government found the butcher’s bill for helping the “beautiful” coal industry was more than they could stomach.
Adam Schiff excoriates Michael Flynn’s refusal to cooperate with House Intel Committee
In a letter released this Monday, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff took former national security adviser Michael Flynn to task for refusing to cooperate with the Committee, POLITICO reports.
“Notwithstanding repeated efforts by committee staff to engage with your counsel and accommodate your adjournment requests, you have, to date, failed to comply with the committee’s subpoena or cooperate with the committee’s efforts to secure your compliance,” Schiff wrote, adding that Flynn's new lawyer, Sydney Powell, exhibited "a troubling degree of unprofessionalism" with Committee staffers.
Breaking Banner
US intel community ‘is engaged in a cold war of information’ against Trump: columnist
On Monday, CNN reported that the U.S. intelligence community extracted a top spy from Russia following concerns that President Donald Trump compromised their security by sharing classified information with Russian officials. It's likely the story was leaked by an intelligence official.
Writing in Esquire, columnist Charles Pierce wrestles with the fact that the intelligence community, which has done so much damage in the past, seems to be the only branch of government standing up to the president.