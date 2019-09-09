Dem scolds colleagues for flouting duty: ‘If impeachment is in the Constitution, what is it there for?’

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI), a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, said on Monday that Democrats must measure President Donald Trump’s behavior against the Constitution instead of relying on public sentiment to jumpstart the impeachment process.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson, Kildee explained that many Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee had not ruled out impeachment.

“What we have seen the last several weeks as we have been on recess and the president has done one more outrageous thing after the next,” Kildee noted, “one of the problems we face is there is this exhaustion around the president’s outrageous behavior.”

“What we can’t do and this is what I ask my colleagues who do not come to a conclusion on this,” he continued, “what we can’t do is measure the president’s behavior against the public exhaustion with his behavior. We have to measure his behavior against the Constitution. If impeachment is in the Constitution, what is it there for?”

Watch the video below from MSNBC.