Dem senator explains why all GOP ‘tyrants’ must be defeated: ‘Mitch McConnell will never fix himself’

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet, a U.S. senator, explained on Sunday why he believes that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) must be defeated for government to function normally.

“We need to reconnect with that spirit of what government and a democratic republic looks like,” Bennet told a crowd at a Colorado coffee shop. “Washington doesn’t work. It’s completely broken.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bennet argued that Washington, D.C. was broken “before Donald Trump got there.”

“I know Washington will never fix itself,” he continued. “Mitch McConnell will never fix himself. The Freedom Caucus won’t fix themselves. They are tyrants. The Freedom Caucus doesn’t believe in this exercise in self government.”

“They think they have a monopoly on wisdom that they are trying to inflict on the rest of America,” the candidate said. “And we have been tyrannized, immobilized by them for the last 10 years.”

Pointing to former Vice President Joe Biden, Bennet said he disagrees with people who believe things will go back to “normal” if Trump is defeated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not true!” he exclaimed. “I’ve seen it, I lived it. I showed up when Barack Obama became our president and I saw what they did to him for the last six years of his presidency.”

Bennet added: “If you accept a world where we’re going to continue to break these institutions, which is a world Mitch McConnell inhabits, you need to accept a world where a democracy can never solve climate change.”

.@MichaelBennet today: “McConnell won’t fix himself. The Freedom Caucus won’t fix themselves. They are tyrants…we have been tyranized—immobilized—by them for the last 10 yrs, so when [Biden] says, if only we can get rid of [Trump], it’ll all go back to normal—it’s not true.” pic.twitter.com/jiSPMcOw1N — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) September 8, 2019