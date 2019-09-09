Democratic congressman hilariously compares President Trump to OJ Simpson

President Donald Trump was compared to OJ Simpson on national television on Monday.

Rep. Steve Cohen (R-TN) was interviewed on MSNBC’s “Meet the Press Daily” by anchor Steve Kornacki.

“It’s just more insanity. You know, the Sharpie thing is amazing, Steve,” Cohen said.

“When they asked him at his press conference and he gave the same look when he was asked about paying off Stormy Daniels, checks, the doe in the headlights look of, I have no idea who did it, but he never did say, ‘I’m going to find out who did it,'” he continued.

“He’s done about as much to find out who did the Sharpie thing as O.J. Simpson has done to find out the murderers,” Cohen concluded.

Watch: