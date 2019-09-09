Quantcast
Connect with us

Democratic congressman hilariously compares President Trump to OJ Simpson

Published

8 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump was compared to OJ Simpson on national television on Monday.

Rep. Steve Cohen (R-TN) was interviewed on MSNBC’s “Meet the Press Daily” by anchor Steve Kornacki.

“It’s just more insanity. You know, the Sharpie thing is amazing, Steve,” Cohen said.

“When they asked him at his press conference and he gave the same look when he was asked about paying off Stormy Daniels, checks, the doe in the headlights look of, I have no idea who did it, but he never did say, ‘I’m going to find out who did it,'” he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s done about as much to find out who did the Sharpie thing as O.J. Simpson has done to find out the murderers,” Cohen concluded.

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Democratic congressman hilariously compares President Trump to OJ Simpson

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was compared to OJ Simpson on national television on Monday.

Rep. Steve Cohen (R-TN) was interviewed on MSNBC's "Meet the Press Daily" by anchor Steve Kornacki.

"It’s just more insanity. You know, the Sharpie thing is amazing, Steve," Cohen said.

"When they asked him at his press conference and he gave the same look when he was asked about paying off Stormy Daniels, checks, the doe in the headlights look of, I have no idea who did it, but he never did say, 'I’m going to find out who did it,'" he continued.

"He’s done about as much to find out who did the Sharpie thing as O.J. Simpson has done to find out the murderers," Cohen concluded.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump trade official calls President Xi ‘communist zealot’ — as his administration desperately tries to get a deal with him

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

On Monday, Bloomberg News reported that Ted McKinney, President Donald Trump's trade undersecretary at the Department of Agriculture and a former associate of Vice President Mike Pence, told a D.C. gathering of nearly 400 members of the National Farmers Union that the president of China is a "communist zealot."

"Let me just tell you what: Mr. Xi Jinping is a communist zealot. He sees himself very much in the spirit of Mao Zedong," said McKinney. He added that, "Chinese nationals are not allowed to go to church. No, no, no, no, no, no — off limits."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘The White House feels besieged’: NYT reporter reveals why Wilbur Ross threatened to fire NOAA staffer

Published

29 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross threatened to fire top employees at NOAA for accurately correcting President Donald Trump, according to a bombshell report published Monday by The New York Times.

"The Secretary of Commerce threatened to fire top employees at NOAA on Friday after the agency’s Birmingham office contradicted President Trump’s claim that Hurricane Dorian might hit Alabama, according to three people familiar with the discussion," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image