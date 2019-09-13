Democrats want to drag Jeff Sessions before Congress to testify in impeachment probe: report

House Democrats are seeking congressional testimony from former Attorney General Jeff Sessions as their impeachment investigation gathers steam.
“Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are negotiating for Jeff Sessions’s testimony in their impeachment investigation of President Trump, an appearance they hope could bolster their inquiry given the former attorney general’s rocky relationship with Trump,” The Washington Post reported Friday.
Charles J. Cooper, Sessions’s attorney, has said that the former attorney general and Republican senator will not willingly testify.
“I have made clear that Attorney General Sessions will not appear except under compulsion of a congressional subpoena,” Cooper told The Post.
Democrats have not yet issued a subpoena to compel his testimony, but if they do so, it could greatly irritate Trump.
“A blockbuster hearing with Sessions could infuriate Trump, who regularly ranted about Sessions, even mocking him publicly, and fired him in November after a tumultuous relationship that began in March 2017 when the attorney general recused himself from the Justice Department investigation into Russian interference,” the newspaper reported. “Discussions about obtaining Sessions’s testimony come as the panel has escalated its investigation into whether to impeach the president. Democrats increasingly say a vote impeaching Trump this winter is inevitable — even as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has refused to acknowledge that the panel’s work constitutes impeachment proceedings.”
Read the full report.
