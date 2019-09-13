Department of Homeland Security investigating swastika found inside DHS building in DC: report

The federal government is investigating a swastika found inside a Department of Homeland Security building.

“A hand-drawn swastika was found on the third floor of a Department of Homeland Security building on Friday in Washington, a government official told CNN. Some staffers in the building, on the St. Elizabeth campus in Washington, were notified about the Nazi symbol in an email from Principal Deputy Undersecretary for the Office of Intelligence and Analysis Brian Murphy, which was obtained by CNN,” Jake Tapper reported Friday evening.

“Unfortunately, today a hand drawn swastika was located on the third floor,” Murphy wrote. “First, I want to repeat what (Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis David Glawe), the Secretary, and many others in the Department have said in the past: there is no room in the workplace for such symbols of hate. And there is no room in the workplace for those who ascribe to such a thing.”

An employee commented on the article — and accidentally replied to everyone.

“Check out the latest [Intelligence and Analysis] insanity — as if leadership really cares,” the employee wrote. “I guess I should not be surprised.”