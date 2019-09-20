Quantcast
DHS finally has an official strategy to fight white supremacist violence — but Trump may not bother using it

A string of mass shootings involving white nationalists has finally spurred the Department of Homeland Security to come up with a plan to confront the threat.

The Atlantic reports that DHS will unveil a new policy for combating white nationalist terrorism and its goals include securing “more resources to analyze the changing nature of terrorism in the U.S.; improve information-sharing with local law enforcement; and provide training to communities to prevent or respond to attacks, including through active-shooter drills and security in schools.”

While this sounds good, the Atlantic’s report also finds that many of the policy recommendations contained in the plan simply call for more study of the issues surrounding white nationalist recruitment and incitement, which indicates that the government is still trying to get a handle on the problem.

And even if the plan were perfect, argues the Atlantic, there’s no chance of it being implemented by the Trump White House.

“Then there is the matter of money,” the publication writes. “Some of the very same kinds of programs DHS now wants to expand have seen budget and personnel cuts throughout the Trump administration.”

George Selim, a former DHS official who specialized in counter-extremism, said that the Trump administration has “gutted” programs that in the past have been used to disrupt white nationalist organizing.

Read the whole report here.


Trump’s most reliable and obsequious sycophants

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 20, 2019

By

U.S. presidents, historically, have been very reliant on key advisers — and sometimes, they were even criticized by their supporters for it. President George W. Bush, for example, was criticized by some of his supporters for failing to question former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld on foreign policy matters; some of President Barack Obama’s supporters complained that he was too reliant on former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner when it came to economic policy. But President Donald Trump has been a major exception, angrily refusing to listen to what key advisors have had to say. And when former National Security Advisor John Bolton left the Trump Administration earlier this month — either because he was fired or because he quit — it was only one of the many departures that underscored Trump’s inability to accept any type of criticism. From former Defense Secretary James Mattis to former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to former Secretary of States Rex Tillerson, anyone who questions Trump is likely to either be fired or quit.

GOP voters infuriated by primary cancellations to protect Trump from challengers

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 20, 2019

By

Republican voters are frustrated by states canceling GOP primaries to boost President Donald Trump's re-election chances.

The president is currently facing three primary challengers in former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh and former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, and many GOP voters are angry that states are taking steps to throttle their campaigns, reported Business Insider.

Trump boasts about ordering Iran strike while reporters watch: ‘You’d have a nice, big story to report’

Published

52 mins ago

on

September 20, 2019

By

During an appearance with the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the Oval Office, Donald Trump boasted to reporters he could wipe out Iran that very moment-- and that would give them something to write about.

The president referred to the fact that he has previously been accused of wanting to plunge the country into war before praising himself for his self-restraint.

That led to an extended riff by the president on the damage he could inflict on Iran.

"The easiest thing I could do would be, 'Go ahead, fellas, go do it,'" Trump said of the Pentagon. "And that would be a very bad day for Iran. That's the easiest thing I could do, it's so easy. And for all of those that say, 'Oh, they should do it, it shows weakness,' actually, in my opinion, it shows strength."

