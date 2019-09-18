Quantcast
Connect with us

Did Pompeo just accidentally admit the Iran crisis was a ‘direct result’ of Trump’s actions?

Published

1 min ago

on

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seems to be admitting that the problem with Iran is the result of President Donald Trump, said Business Insider.

Trump violated the 2015 Iran nuclear treaty (also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) when he pulled out of it. The excuse at the time was that it was a terrible deal and Trump could do far better negotiating with Iran. The result has been the opposite.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is this theme that some suggest that the president’s strategy that we allowed isn’t working. I would argue just the converse of that. I would argue that what you are seeing here is a direct result of us reversing the enormous failure of the JCPOA,” said Pompeo, defending Trump.

He went on to say that the attack was “of a scale we’ve just not seen before,” but he claimed that without the Trump sanctions, Iran could have greater access to dangerous weapons.

Pompeo then inadvertently confessed that the US and Saudi Arabia are in the situation because of Trump’s mistake.

“What you are seeing here is a direct result of us reversing the enormous failure of the JCPOA,” Pompeo told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report at BI.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New research on right-wing psychology points toward big trouble ahead

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

Donald Trump is the King of Chaos. He has lied at least 12,000 times since becoming president of the United States.

These lies are often obvious and lazy — such as incorrectly claiming that Hurricane Dorian would hit Alabama and then forcing scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to parrot his lies. Trump’s lies are made no less dangerous when they happen to be lazy and obvious.

Trump is unapologetic and unabashed in his contempt for American democracy and the rule of law. Many mental health professionals have concluded he is unwell. He lacks impulse control and evidences sociopathic behavior.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is so toxic, intel experts don’t want to join his National Security Council for fear it will damage their reputation

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has politicized everything he touches since taking office — including traditionally apolitical aspects of the federal government, like intelligence operations.

This has had profound consequences for his administration. According to NPR, the National Security Council, an office of the White House once considered one of the most prestigious places for an executive branch official, is becoming a no-go zone for career professionals — because everyone is afraid that working for Trump will damage their reputation.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Tea Party leader stole $10 million from gullible right-wing donors

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

According to Politico, Kelley Rogers, a Maryland-based GOP consultant, pleaded guilty to wire fraud this week.

Rogers, who ran multiple right-wing action committees including Conservative Majority Fund and Tea Party Majority, took in $10 million from mostly small donors since 2012, but only disbursed $48,400 to politicians.

The rest of the money, according to prosecutors, was used to pay himself and his friends, as well as settle legal fees from a state lawsuit investigating his political activity — all the while sending emails to donors bragging about how much he was doing to fight President Barack Obama and illegal immigration.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image