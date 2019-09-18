Did Pompeo just accidentally admit the Iran crisis was a ‘direct result’ of Trump’s actions?

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seems to be admitting that the problem with Iran is the result of President Donald Trump, said Business Insider.

Trump violated the 2015 Iran nuclear treaty (also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) when he pulled out of it. The excuse at the time was that it was a terrible deal and Trump could do far better negotiating with Iran. The result has been the opposite.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is this theme that some suggest that the president’s strategy that we allowed isn’t working. I would argue just the converse of that. I would argue that what you are seeing here is a direct result of us reversing the enormous failure of the JCPOA,” said Pompeo, defending Trump.

He went on to say that the attack was “of a scale we’ve just not seen before,” but he claimed that without the Trump sanctions, Iran could have greater access to dangerous weapons.

Pompeo then inadvertently confessed that the US and Saudi Arabia are in the situation because of Trump’s mistake.

“What you are seeing here is a direct result of us reversing the enormous failure of the JCPOA,” Pompeo told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report at BI.