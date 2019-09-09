Quantcast
Disgraced reporter Mark Halperin threatened MSNBC executive for not letting him back onto the air: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that disgraced former political journalist Mark Halperin “threatened” MSNBC executive Phil Griffin on a phone call when Griffin did not take to his idea of collaborating with conservative morning news anchor Joe Scarborough.

According to multiple sources, the call grew ugly, with Halperin making “vague threats” against Griffin. After the call, an enraged Griffin indicated he is unlikely to take any future calls from Halperin.

Halperin was previously a mainstay of Washington cable news reporting, despite a track record of false reporting and a controversial style, and his book Game Change was considered an authoritative account of the 2008 presidential election. His career imploded spectacularly in 2017 after five women accused him of sexual harassment during his time as an ABC reporter, including three who alleged he rubbed his genitals against them.

Since his disgrace, Halperin has been trying aggressively to rehabilitate his image and return to cable-news punditry, including the release of an upcoming book scheduled for this fall. His efforts have sparked a fresh wave of criticism both of him and of the political strategists who collaborated with him.


‘An outright lie’: US businessman rages at Trump over China tariff claims

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

In an examination into how Donald Trump's trade war is impacting U.S. manufacturers and farmers, Bloomberg reports that, not only is a recession likely due to the president's trade policies, but in some sectors of the country it has already arrived.

The report begins with an interview with Greg Petras, president of Kuhn North America, a manufacturer farm equipment in Wisconsin where he employs over 600 people.

With Bloomberg characterizing Trump's trade was as a "toxic mix of rising costs and falling revenues," Petras grew angry when asked about the president's claim China is absorbing all the costs.

Here’s why this North Carolina special election is a test case for Trump’s electoral prospects in 2020

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

According to a report at Politico, the special election being held in North Carolina to fill a House seat left open due to political chicanery could hold the key to Donald Trump's fortunes in the 2020 election.

With the president headed to North Carolina Monday night to stump for Republican nominee Dan Bishop against Democrat Dan McCready, the report notes that the district in question is a microcosm of what the two eventual presidential nominees will face.

‘I am incredibly sorry’: Emails show Andrew McCabe in crisis over media fallout from Clinton probe

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

On Monday, The Daily Beast and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) reported a newly released trove of emails from 2016, revealing that then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was fighting to contain the media fallout from reporting on the FBI's handling of their probe into Hillary Clinton's email server.

“In the more bad news category, Mike K informed me that Devlin Barrett at WSJ is putting together an article claiming I had a conflict of interest on MYR [Midyear, or the FBI codename for the email investigation] as a result of [my wife] Jill’s campaign connections to [Virginia Gov. and Clinton ally Terry McAuliffe],” wrote McCabe wrote. “I will work with mike to provide some basic facts to push back. And, as always, will keep you advised. I am incredibly sorry for adding to the drama on this.”

