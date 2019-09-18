Quantcast
DNI whistleblower complaint stems from promise Trump allegedly made in phone call to foreign leader: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that the source of the whistleblower complaint currently being suppressed by the Director of National Intelligence is a phone conversation between President Donald Trump and a foreign leader.

According to the report, the whistleblower became aware that the president made a “promise” to this unspecified foreign leader, and was so disturbed by the nature of that promise that he or she filed a complaint through channels set up to help whistleblower claims involving classified information.

Congress is set to receive a briefing on the complaint from the intelligence community inspector general in a closed-door hearing on Thursday.


White supremacists are making a list to track Jews critical of them

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

The next step of the white supremacist attack on the United States is creating a list of Jewish people.

Mother Jones reported the story Wednesday that any Jews who complain about white nationalists are listed and tracked by a fast-growing group on the app Telegram.

An anonymous activist created a list of 367 Telegram channels that he or she posted on PrivateBin last week, as the app is quickly becoming a welcoming place for those who've been shut out of other apps, social media or websites.

Pelosi wanted Corey Lewandowski held in contempt of Congress for refusing to answer questions: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

According to the Washington Post, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thought top aide to President Donald Trump, Corey Lewandowski, refused to answer questions about his conversation with the president.

According to Lewandowski, the White House Counsel told him not to answer those questions. The problem is that Lewandowski never worked for the White House; he worked for the Trump campaign. So, personal conversations for the purposes of national security are not part of Lewandowski's life.

