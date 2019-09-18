DNI whistleblower complaint stems from promise Trump allegedly made in phone call to foreign leader: report

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that the source of the whistleblower complaint currently being suppressed by the Director of National Intelligence is a phone conversation between President Donald Trump and a foreign leader.

According to the report, the whistleblower became aware that the president made a “promise” to this unspecified foreign leader, and was so disturbed by the nature of that promise that he or she filed a complaint through channels set up to help whistleblower claims involving classified information.

Congress is set to receive a briefing on the complaint from the intelligence community inspector general in a closed-door hearing on Thursday.