‘Do a lot of stupid sh*t as quickly as possible’: Ambassador Power breaks down ’The Trump Doctrine’

Published

15 mins ago

on

The former ambassador to the United Nations explained “The Trump Doctrine” during a Friday evening interview with comedian Bill Maher on HBO’s “Real Time.”

Samantha Power, the author of the new book, The Education of an Idealist, was asked by Maher about the foreign policy mantra of the Obama administration.

“Obama’s foreign policy doctrine was famously summarized as ‘don’t do stupid sh*t,” Maher noted. “Trump’s, of course, is ‘Do stupid sh*t.'”

“Do stupid sh*t as quickly as possible,” Power clarified.

Samantha Power from Bob Brigham on Vimeo.

