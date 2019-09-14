DOJ obstructs House impeachment inquiry – asks federal court to block release of Mueller Grand Jury files: report

In a stunning move Attorney General Bill Barr’s Dept of Justice late Friday afternoon filed a 40-page brief with a federal court, declaring the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment inquiry is not an impeachment inquiry, in an attempt to block release of files related to the Mueller probe.

It appears to be an unprecedented act, in which the top law enforcement agency is attempting to block Congress from carrying out its constitutional duties.

The DOJ is attempting to block the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury files, according to Politico. House Democrats have frequently said they cannot make an impeachment decision without the underlying materials from Mueller’s exhaustive investigation.

Politico’s Kyle Cheney and Andrew Desiderio broke the story, heralding the developments via Twitter:

BREAKING: DOJ has filed a 40-page brief arguing that the Judiciary Committee’s “impeachment investigation” really isn’t one. Cites Pelosi and Hoyer’s statements form *yesterday* as evidence. Story w/ @AndrewDesiderio TK pic.twitter.com/4nPA246NV4 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 13, 2019

This is really bad for House Dems. DOJ has already seized on their inconsistent and head-spinning messaging on impeachment to argue that they should not be granted access to Mueller’s grand-jury files—bc the cornerstone of their argument is that they’re in an impeachment probe. https://t.co/QZEs4zlaw9 — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) September 13, 2019

UPDATE:

They also note that Nadler himself insisted as recently as late July that his committee was not conducting an impeahcment inquiry because of the various possible outcomes. pic.twitter.com/oRrDDq3SvU — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 13, 2019

DOJ goes even further to say that Nixon-era precedents don’t suggest Congress has a right to grand jury material under a “judicial proceeding” exemption. Even House Republicans have argued that the Senate removal trial is a judicial proceeding — so this goes way beyond that. pic.twitter.com/yjqVuA9qtG — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 13, 2019

Developing…

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.