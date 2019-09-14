DOJ obstructs House impeachment inquiry – asks federal court to block release of Mueller Grand Jury files: report
In a stunning move Attorney General Bill Barr’s Dept of Justice late Friday afternoon filed a 40-page brief with a federal court, declaring the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment inquiry is not an impeachment inquiry, in an attempt to block release of files related to the Mueller probe.
It appears to be an unprecedented act, in which the top law enforcement agency is attempting to block Congress from carrying out its constitutional duties.
The DOJ is attempting to block the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury files, according to Politico. House Democrats have frequently said they cannot make an impeachment decision without the underlying materials from Mueller’s exhaustive investigation.
Politico's Kyle Cheney and Andrew Desiderio broke the story
BREAKING: DOJ has filed a 40-page brief arguing that the Judiciary Committee’s “impeachment investigation” really isn’t one. Cites Pelosi and Hoyer’s statements form *yesterday* as evidence.
This is really bad for House Dems. DOJ has already seized on their inconsistent and head-spinning messaging on impeachment to argue that they should not be granted access to Mueller’s grand-jury files—bc the cornerstone of their argument is that they’re in an impeachment probe. https://t.co/QZEs4zlaw9
UPDATE:
They also note that Nadler himself insisted as recently as late July that his committee was not conducting an impeahcment inquiry because of the various possible outcomes. pic.twitter.com/oRrDDq3SvU
DOJ goes even further to say that Nixon-era precedents don’t suggest Congress has a right to grand jury material under a “judicial proceeding” exemption.
Even House Republicans have argued that the Senate removal trial is a judicial proceeding — so this goes way beyond that. pic.twitter.com/yjqVuA9qtG
Confederate statue apologist sues Charlottesville newspaper for revealing he’s descended from slaveowners
Ever since the deadly white supremacist riots in Charlottesville, there have been efforts to remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that served as a rallying point for neo-Nazi groups, as well as a separate monument to "Stonewall" Jackson — efforts so far defeated by state laws prohibiting that any memorials to war figures be taken down.
One of the most prominent local defenders of the statues, who has signed on to multiple lawsuits to keep them in place, is Edward Dickinson Tayloe III. "Both monuments are memorials of the War Between the States," said a complaint filed by Tayloe and a dozen other plaintiffs, "and to veterans of that War."
Trump declares himself a ‘Very Stable Genius!’ — then launches nasty attack on MSNBC’s Joy Reid
Donald Trump indulged his Saturday Morning Twitter habit by blurting out that he is a "Very Stable Genius!" and then launched into a diatribe against MSNBC's Joy Ried saying she doesn't have the "it factor" for "showbiz."
In his first weird and brief posting to his Twitter account, the President wrote, "'A Very Stable Genius!' Thank you," with no explanaition for the outburst.
He then turned on Reid, the African-American host of MSNBC's "AM Joy," with some ugly smears.
"Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid?" Trump tweeted. "Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the “it” factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News!"
The most influential scientist you may never have heard of
Alexander von Humboldt sought to see and understand everything. By the time he drew his self-portrait at age 45, Humboldt had tutored himself in every branch of science, spent more than five years on a 6,000-mile scientific trek through South America, pioneered new methods for the graphical display of information, set a world mountain climbing record that stood for 30 years and established himself as one of the world’s most famous scientists, having helped to define many of today’s natural sciences.
Born in Berlin 250 years ago on Sept. 14, 1769, Humboldt is sometimes called the last Renaissance man – he embodied all that was known about the world in his day. He spent the last three decades of his life writing “Kosmos,” an attempt to provide a scientific account of all aspects of nature. Though unfinished at the time of his death in 1859, the four completed volumes are one of the most ambitious works of science ever published, conveying an extraordinary breadth of understanding.