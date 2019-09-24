Donald Trump has edited official transcripts before — here are 4 examples

President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed he would release “the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript” of his phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

However, Trump’s credibility crisis has House Democrats instead demanding he turn over the whistleblower’s full complaint.

Journalist John Iadorola recalled Trump’s record with transcripts.

ADVERTISEMENT

He cited four examples.

“White House Transcript Edits Trump’s Dig That Female Reporter ‘Never’ Thinks,” read a headline from the Huffington Post.

A headline in Deadspin read, “White House Alters Transcript To Clarify That The President Is Actually Really Good At Golf.”

“The White House Transcript Is Missing the Most Explosive Part of the Trump–Putin Press Conference,” read a headline in The Atlantic.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also noted an MSNBC headline reading, “The White House keeps editing its transcripts in curious ways.”