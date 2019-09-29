Donald Trump says he’s entitled to meet the whistleblower — who made ‘blatant and sinister’ lies

President Donald Trump and his team of advocates have already tried to take down the whistleblower who outed his conversations with the president of Ukraine. He’s attacked the whistleblower’s lawyer for donating to former Vice President Joe Biden and he’s attacked the whistleblower for not having personal information of the calls cited in the complaint.

Still, however, Trump thinks he is entitled to meet the whistleblower.

His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great Chamber. He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

….In addition, I want to meet not only my accuser, who presented SECOND & THIRD HAND INFORMATION, but also the person who illegally gave this information, which was largely incorrect, to the “Whistleblower.” Was this person SPYING on the U.S. President? Big Consequences! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

Attacking the whistleblower while also demanding to meet him or her isn’t likely an indication he plans on being polite.