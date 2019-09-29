Quantcast
Donald Trump says he’s entitled to meet the whistleblower — who made ‘blatant and sinister’ lies

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump and his team of advocates have already tried to take down the whistleblower who outed his conversations with the president of Ukraine. He’s attacked the whistleblower’s lawyer for donating to former Vice President Joe Biden and he’s attacked the whistleblower for not having personal information of the calls cited in the complaint.

Still, however, Trump thinks he is entitled to meet the whistleblower.

Attacking the whistleblower while also demanding to meet him or her isn’t likely an indication he plans on being polite.

Giuliani will ‘knowingly and willingly lie’ on TV: Biden campaign demands networks stop giving Rudy a platform

Published

41 mins ago

on

September 29, 2019

By

Vice President Joe Biden's campaign sent a letter to cable news networks demanding that they stop allowing Rudy Giuliani to appear on their airwaves if he's going to outright lie.

According to the Daily Beast, the letter was from Biden officials Anita Dunn and Kate Bedingfield. As Giuliani continues to make news by going off on live television. The false information Giuliani spreads may be fact-checked by reporters, but "it is hard for the corrections to catch up."

Internet questions why Latino SUV driver slapped with terrorism charge when white shooters aren’t

Published

59 mins ago

on

September 29, 2019

By

A 22-year-old Chicago man was charged with terrorism after he drove his car into a shopping mall. While no one was injured and police didn't know the reason for the incident, they were quick to slap terrorist charges onto Javier Garcia for the crime.

"Investigators say they examined the history on Garcia's cell phone and determined that he 'searched Woodfield mall, the aerial view of the mall and mall premises 124 times between 9/19/19 at 14:38 - 9/20/19 at 12:55,'" said ABC7 Chicago.

C-SPAN adds Mike Pence to list of 2020 candidates

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 29, 2019

By

The Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network (C-SPAN) put Mike Pence on its Twitter list of 2020 presidential candidates, NBC News reporter Ben Pu noticed.

While things haven't been looking good for President Donald Trump, he likely doesn't think that he'll be removed from the presidency and prevented from running next November. Still, C-SPAN seems to see Pence as an option.

https://twitter.com/BenPu_nbc/status/1178411065748656135

The Twitter list also includes Gov. Bill Weld (R-MA), former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) and former Gov. Mark Sanford (R-SC) along with the other Democratic candidates. Trump is also included on the list. It could be that C-SPAN considers Pence part of the ticket and included him for that reason, or C-SPAN could see Pence suiting up to take over the ticket if the president is thrown out of office or resigns.

