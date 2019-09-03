Donald Trump starts to plot his ‘revenge’ after his presidency: Bill O’Reilly book

Most former presidents search for projects that help communities, start foundations and more public services after they leave the office. Former President Jimmy Carter has become the unofficial ambassador to build homes for those in poverty and helping stop diseases in Africa. Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have started a foundation that works to help youth in Chicago and internationally, get more involved in making their communities a better place. President Donald Trump has opted for a different path: revenge.

A new book by former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, The United States of Trump, quotes the president promising he’ll strike back against the media when he leaves the White House. A Washington Examiner review cited the most “insightful” conversation between the two men coming at the end of the book.

“You know, the media doesn’t care if they hurt families,” Trump said. “But when I leave office, I’ll have my revenge. … Without Trump, what have they got?”

Trump told O’Reilly that the biggest thing that “changed my life” was special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s coordination with Russia and the president’s numerous obstructions of justice.

“I’ve learned a lot,” Trump said. “I think this Mueller investigation will go down as one of my great achievements. Because the corruption would have never been uncovered. All these powerful people trying to subvert an election, people wouldn’t have known about it.”

The “powerful people” Trump is talking about are not members of the Supreme Court, nor elected officials providing checks and balances in Congress, but the media.

“I don’t know why they hate me,” Trump said, according to O’Reilly’s book. “I guess it’s because I’m an outsider. I did something no one else had ever done. It’s about power.”

O’Reilly then asked why Trump believed the media — “these powerful people” — are so “devious.”

“I think about it all the time,” he said, avoiding the question. “In one way it’s positive. It shows that I can take it.”

