‘Don’t be a chump for Trump’: Laurence Tribe urges self-preservation for Trump’s ‘enablers’

Constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe warned those around Donald Trump of peril if they continue to enable the president.

Tribe has taught at Harvard Law for half a century, argued three-dozen cases before the United States Supreme Court and is the co-author of the 2018 book To End a Presidency: The Power of Impeachment.

The professor posted on Twitter a “memo to Trump’s enablers.”

“The truth will come out,” he predicted.

“Don’t be a chump for Trump,” Tribe counseled. “Remember he’s loyal only to himself. If principle doesn’t motivate you, self-preservation should.”